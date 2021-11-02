Christchurch wastewater treatment plant fire extinguished

Firefighters continue to dampen down a fire that engulfed part of the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant.

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that destroyed several buildings at Christchurch’s wastewater treatment plant.

Fire and independent investigators are now combing through the wreckage to determine how the fire started.

Residents were evacuated and health officials issued a public health warning after the fire started at the Bromley plant just after 3pm on Monday, causing the collapse of the roofs of two buildings used for filtration and forcing the site’s evacuation.

At its peak, almost 50 firefighters battled the blaze, which sent a huge plume of black smoke across the city and caused an acrid stench for kilometres.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Firefighters tackle the blaze from a high vantage point after it destroyed the roofs of two buildings at the plant.

The blaze was eventually brought under control about 6pm but was still actively burning early on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Jill Higgison​ said four trucks, including two aerial appliances and a command unit, were at the plant on Tuesday morning, with some firefighters using turntable ladders to fight the blaze.

The fire was out just after 11am and crews were monitoring hotspots on Tuesday afternoon, she said.

On Monday, witnesses described hearing an explosion and nearby residents had ash and chunks of material fall into their yards, prompting the city council to confirm there was no asbestos at the site to allay fears.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Firefighters continue working at the plant on Tuesday morning, getting the blaze out by 11am.

The extent of the smoke caused Canterbury District Health Board to issue a public health warning on Monday afternoon.

“Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly – may experience symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation,” Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said.

Exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease, she said, while people affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and stay indoors.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Firefighters continue to douse hotspots at the plant on Tuesday.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) Zone Manager Johannes Welsch​ said the regional council’s air quality team set up a portable monitoring station to collect air quality data near the fire on Monday afternoon.

Staff would use the data to compare with historical and current data collected from permanent monitoring stations around the city.

It would allow staff to better assess if any action needed to be taken to “remedy air pollution from the site once emergency services have completed their work”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Large plumes of smoke are pushed across the city on Monday.

The blaze also triggered the closure of several roads surrounding the plant, but most had reopened by Tuesday morning.

A Rudds Rd resident, who did not want to be named, earlier told Stuff she was concerned about large chunks of ash that had fallen on her yard. She went outside to investigate and said her eyes were still stinging from the smoke.

The woman said her house stank of smoke, despite having all the doors and windows closed.

Tobi Wheeler/Supplied The fire can be seen burning intensely at the water treatment plant on Monday.

About 18 tenants in six homes on the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae site had been advised by police to evacuate from their homes on Monday, Te Runanga o Nga Maata Waka chief executive Norm Dewes said.

The marae is one of the larger properties in the area near the blaze.

The homes are a few hundred metres from the treatment plant, with a row of large trees on the other side of the fence line between them and the site.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The fire produced a significant amount of smoke, which could be seen from across the city, on Monday afternoon.

Dewes said the tenants moved into the marae itself, which was further away from the fire.

Christchurch City Council water boss Helen Beaumont said engineers would look at the operation of the plant once the fire service gave them access.

The plant could still accept the full sewage flow from the city despite the damage to its trickling filters, she said on Tuesday.

“We have contingency plans in place for the wastewater plant and can bring back-up systems into service.

Christchurch City Council The wastewater treatment plant in Bromley processes the wastewater from all of Christchurch city. The roof of two trickling filters collapsed during a fire on Monday. The city council says it can bypass the filters.

“Staff are working on ways to optimise the efficiency of the functioning treatment processes so that we can compensate for bypassing the trickling filters.’’

Beaumont said contractors were working on the roof completing a refurbishment project when the fire started, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

“We have engaged an independent investigator and are working with both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and WorkSafe to establish what happened.’’

Dean Kozanic / Supplied Roofs have collapsed as a fire rages at Christchurch's wastewater treatment plant.

Until a full damage assessment was undertaken, it was not possible to say how long, or how much it would cost, to replace the trickling filters, she said.

“This work will be undertaken as soon as it is safe to do.’’

The Christchurch wastewater treatment plant processes wastewater from across the city.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Firefighters fight the blaze from above on Monday.

It suffered significant damage in the 2011 earthquake, meaning only about 30 per cent of the normal daily level of sewage could be processed.

About $20 million was spent repairing 1.6km of embankments at the sewage ponds.

Trickling filters are part of the wastewater treatment process. Water from sedimentation tanks is pumped up to the top of the filters where it is evenly spread over the surface of the filters.