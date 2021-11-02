Serious injuries after crash between car and truck on busy Christchurch road

The crash happened on Main South Road (State Highway 1) near Foremans Rd in Islington early on Tuesday.

A person has been seriously injured after a truck and car collided on a busy Christchurch road.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a truck and a car on Main South Road (State Highway 1) near Foremans Rd in Islington about 6.50am on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and treated one person at the scene with minor injuries and took another in a serious condition to Christchurch Hospital.

The road was blocked for a time but had reopened by 10.30am.

The serious crash unit had been advised of the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison said two crews from Ilam and Wigram assisted police at the scene.

The truck involved in the crash was from Halls, which specialises in transporting refrigerated goods.

A Hall’s Transport spokeswoman said the company had begun an internal investigation into the crash and was helping police with their inquiries.

She said “initial evidence” suggested the company’s truck driver did not cross the centreline.

“Police have offered our driver counselling and while he has no serious injuries, incidents of this kind are traumatic, and we’ll also be providing support and time off,” she said.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the injured motorist.”