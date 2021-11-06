Rural elderly going through 'traumatic' relocations as rest home funding fails

Cheviot Rest Home owner Sue Coleman had to close the facility because it was no longer financially viable. She says the relocation of the remaining residents away from the town was "cruel".

Elderly people in rural areas are being scattered across the country as rest homes claim the Ministry of Health’s funding model leaves them financially unviable.

Three aged care facilities in rural Canterbury alone have closed this year, and more say they are at risk of closure.

According to Official Information Act requests, more than 800 aged care beds have been lost in the last five years, as 32 rest homes across the country closed.

Most of the homes collapsed because of financial issues.

Of the 13 aged care facilities that closed in the South Island, 11 cited a lack of financial viability as the reason for the closure and eight were in small towns with a significant distance to the closest city.

In the North Island, small towns including Bulls, Opotiki and Greytown have also lost aged care facilities due to a lack of financial viability.

For the last four and a half years, 88-year-old Jill Chester called Cheviot home, and had expected to spend the rest of her life there.

But in May this year, the rest home she lived in announced it was shutting down as it could no longer afford to pay the bills.

Chester remembered the day the closure was announced: “I was shocked and angry, but mainly I felt sad, really sad.

“It was another upheaval and change – you’re living in your home and then suddenly through no decision of your own you have to move.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Residents at St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home were stuck in their rooms, with the virus literally on its doorstep, waiting it out. (First published May 2020)

The 14-bed Cheviot Rest Home was one of six rural aged care facilities in Canterbury to go out of business in the last five years.

Funding for aged care providers comes from the Ministry of Health at pre-set rates, based on where the home is and how many beds are occupied.

Cheviot Rest Home owner Sue Coleman said four people died in the three months before the home’s closure, which left four empty beds on top of several existing vacancies, and eliminated nearly half of the home’s funding.

“In rural areas, you don’t always have someone waiting to fill those beds, as you would in the city,” she said.

The home’s five remaining residents were forced to leave town when the home closed.

“There were no alternatives.”

Supplied Amberley Rest Home and Retirement Studios managing director Tracey Dimmock-Rump says she feels hopeless as her facility is at risk of closure.

Coleman kept a list of where all her former residents ended up. One resident, a dementia patient, was forced to move more than 100 kilometres away to Christchurch for care.

“The relocation was traumatic for her,” Coleman said.

“She is now in a secure dementia unit because the move and unfamiliar surroundings confused her so much she deteriorated.

“It is cruel, and to me, that is elder abuse.”

Moreh Home in Fairlie and the North Canterbury Rehab centre in Ohoka also closed this year.

Amberley Rest Home and Retirement Studios managing director Tracey Dimmock-Rump said her facility was also at risk of closing.

Only 16 of the 21 beds are currently occupied, which means nearly a quarter of the home’s income is lost.

Dimmock-Rump said she felt hopeless.

“The problem is it is becoming a commercial industry, and the big players are squeezing the little players out, which is sad because residents will no longer have a choice.”

Dimmock-Rump had listed the home for sale.

“It’s hard to be in an industry you don’t agree with any more.”

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said the level of care in rural areas was an issue.

“If it doesn’t stack up financially, no-one will build there.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton says the funding model for aged care facilities is not up to scratch for rural areas particularly.

The other issue was that many services were not available or were limited in rural areas, putting elderly people at further disadvantage, he said.

“I would agree the [aged-care] sector is underfunded ... it needs to be looked at.”

A ministry spokesperson said any rest home closure was of concern, and it was crucial that either the ministry or local district health board ensured the safe and timely relocation of all residents.

“It is important to the ministry that residential care providers feel they can easily approach the ministry and or local DHB for help and assistance.”

The ministry did not respond to questions about rest home funding.