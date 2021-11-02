Land and water searches under way for missing Central Otago man

Police are calling for sightings of missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond.

Police are searching on land and around water for missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond.

The 50-year-old was last seen in Clyde on Monday morning.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing and have called for help from the public to find him.

On Tuesday morning, police were assessing the information they had received so far, and searchers were scouring land and water, a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information should visit the Alexandra Police Station or call police on 105 and quote job number P048471135.

