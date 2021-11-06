Long-serving police officer describes impact of serious motorcycle crash which left leg like 'a piece of spaghetti'

Video supplied by ACC - Police officer back at work after leg left like 'spaghetti' in a serious crash

A freight train and a piece of spaghetti.

That’s how Senior Constable Johnny McGrail​ described the impact of his police motorcycle hitting an out of control car – and feeling of his leg afterwards.

Sixteen months after the crash that temporarily placed the officer of 32 years in a wheelchair, and required him to learn how to walk again, he remembers the impact like it was yesterday.

Witnessing the car drive dangerously around the roundabout and fly up Russell Terrace in Newtown, Wellington, McGrail’s first thought was that it was being chased.

Supplied McGrail's tibia and fibula were broken during the accident.

Without the chance to establish what was happening, the car accelerated and crossed into his lane. He realised a head-on collision was imminent.

“I just thought s--t, this is gonna hurt,” he said. “I remember just pushing down, there was no time to brake, [I was] pushing down on my footpegs to start lifting myself up above the handlebars. I didn’t want to get trapped behind the handlebars.

“The impact – it hit me like a freight train,” he said.

McGrail was thrown forward, through the windscreen of the car and then onto the road, breaking his tibia and fibula and slipping a disc in his back.

When he came to, he didn't notice his leg injury until he crawled to his mangled motorcycle to use his radio.

Supplied An x-ray of the break to McGrail’s leg.

“That's when I realised my leg was severely broken,” he said. “It was like a piece of spaghetti.

“I was running on adrenaline, but I could tell it was severely messed up, let alone the other injuries,” he said.

After a three-week hospital stay, it was six months before the father of six returned to work.

The crash was the second he’d been part of in his career, the first in 1989 when he was bowled over by a runaway 89kg Great Dane named Winston. But he’s attended countless crashes as a police officer.

His experience as a crash victim gave him insight into the lengthy recovery required and the unseen consequences, such as missing out on big moments in his career,. These included being deployed to the Pike River mine re-entry as part of the Specialist Search Group and to an overseas peacekeeping mission as part of his work as a reservist soldier in the Army.

Shane Boulton/Acc It took six months for McGrail to get back to work after the crash.

McGrail’s injury claim under ACC was one of 7,637 across the country last year, at a cost of $124m for recovery, the highest in five years.

Up until the end of September this year, there were 5,717 new claims for motorbike injuries, at a cost of more than $95 million.

In Wellington, there were 421 new claims ($5.5m) for motorcycle injuries up until the end of September, compared to 541 ($5.9m) last year.

David Keilty​, ACC injury prevention leader for Ride Forever, a training programme for motorcyclists, said intersection crashes in urban environments like McGrail’s are “always an issue.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency data shows intersection crashes account for 64 per cent of urban motorcycle crashes and of that, other drivers are at fault 82 per cent of the time.

Supplied The father of six spent three weeks in hospital after the crash.

ACC data shows riders who complete one of the Ride Forever courses, which Keilty helped establish in 2012, are 27 per cent less likely to make a crash-related injury claim.

Keilty said there’s often reluctance from some riders to participate in the courses.

Hearing feedback from how the courses have saved people’s lives, including from one rider who called him from his hospital bed to say he would’ve died without the training, can be emotional, Keilty said.

McGrail, who completes yearly courses, said there's no doubt what he learned has saved his life on more than one occasion, including one instance when he was riding at speed to a job when a car crossed lanes directly in front of him.

“I was starting to go over the handlebars and would've on impact gone straight through the windscreen. Because I reacted so quickly to it, I managed to stop short.”

He implemented emergency braking skills he’d practised two weeks prior in the course.

“I can attribute that lifesaving manoeuvre to not being seriously injured or killed, there's no doubt in my mind,” he said.