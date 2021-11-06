Reimagining Wellington: Our 10-year-olds have all the answers

Berhampore School pupils (from left) Jyoti Chapman-Marshall, Indi Fitzsimmons-Lole (behind), Antonia Kebbell-Rodriguez, Liv Johal, Henry Watson, and Greta Terris with their reimagining Wellington ideas.

More trees, an expanded Zealandia, electric cars whizzing around the litter-free streets – and most importantly – a better aquarium.

If only adults could agree on the future of Wellington like this group of primary students.

Pounding footsteps echo on the asphalt as the Berhampore School students race into class, brimming with ideas and drawings about the future of Wellington.

The students think Wellington has heaps of cool stuff for young people to do.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

READ MORE:

* No room at the inn, and you can't head for the hills – welcome to Wellington

* You could buy a house for $155k in Cobden, NZ's cheapest suburb, but should you?

* Taxi drivers wait four hours between jobs, warn industry on brink of collapse



Awesome playgrounds, bush walks, the botanical gardens, the zoo, Te Papa, and good food make the list.

“There’s lots of fun activities for kids to do, though it would be better if some were less expensive, so more people could afford it,” says Greta Terris​, 10.

Being close to the harbour and surrounded by the ocean is also a popular advantage.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Berhampore School pupil Greta Terris loves Wellington for all the fun stuff kids can do. It could become even better by protecting the environment, she says, reducing litter and car trips around the city.

Terris likes Cuba Street for its unique shops and the bucket fountain – though she hopes someone will replace the missing bucket.

Antonia Kebbell-Rodriguez, who is also 10,​ thinks Zealandia is the city’s top attraction, for its trees, nature and birds. She has imagined how it could be even better.

“It would be cool if there was a nature walk, that winds to a lake at the end, where you can go swimming. You could also do it at night, and maybe see owls,” Antonia says, pointing to her design.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Antonia Kebbell-Rodriguez, 10, loves Zealandia for all its nature, and has illustrated how it could expand, by including a nature walk that could expand to include a lake, where visitors can swim, and a creating night trail to visit owls.

The group of 10 and 11-year-olds are passionate about the environment. “What do I think of climate change? Boo!”, says Liv Johal.​

But the class is split on the impact of cats on the city, with Henry Watson saying they should not be considered a pest. But others say they should be kept inside at night, to protect the birds.

As for what the capital lacks, Henry believes there’s just not enough places to live.

Ross Giblin Henry Watson,10, thinks housing is the biggest issue facing people in the capital. “We should reduce the prices of housing, it’s out of control.”

“We should reduce the prices of housing, it’s out of control,” Henry says. “The worst thing about Wellington is that people have about 10 houses, and others can’t even own one.”

Liv wants to knock down all the city’s old, smoky factories, and build new apartments.

And there’s general consensus that a good, central library must return, with a better kids section, a special corner for graphic novels, and an equally yum café.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Liv Johal, 10, sees an opportunity for more houses in knocking down all the smoky, old factories.

“Bring back the café, bring back the café!” Liv says.

It’s agreed the city’s aquarium, based in Island Bay, is in desperate need of change. The water is murky, it’s hard to see the animals, and it’s not often open.

“Aquariums are places for people to look at sea life, but they are also homes for the sea life, and they need to have a good home,” says Indi Fitzsimmons-Lole, who is 11.​

Ross Giblin/Stuff Indi Fitzsimmons-Lole, 11, with her drawing of a redesigned Te Aro Park, which features a kids play area, and space for outdoor movies.

Indi has drawn a re-design of Te Aro Park: “There would be a big kids play area, a huge waka, places for people to sit, and a space for outdoor movies on the weekend.”

And Jyoti Chapman-Marshall​, also 11, wants to create “a nature throughout history” museum, where visitors would explore the city through history, then visit exhibits showing alternative futures

“If we don’t make any change, there will be ponds filled with more rubbish than fish, factories everywhere, with smoke in the air and pollution.”

But if we get our act together, the city could build eco-houses with solar panels, and create space for more community gardens, she says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Jyoti Chapman-Marshall, 11, wants to create “a nature throughout history” museum, where visitors could explore Wellington through history, then visit exhibits showing alternative futures of the city.

Luka Beggs​ likes the fact there’s an airport, because it provides another entry point to the city, but he doesn’t necessarily think it should expand.

Greta agrees, for environmental reasons. “I don’t think the airport should get any bigger, because then we would let more planes in, and they’re not good for the environment.”

Ross Giblin Luka Beggs, 11, would love to see a Dinosaur House in the city, a place kids can go to look at dinosaur skeletons and learn about pre-historic history in Wellington.

And Liv doesn’t want the runway to extend anywhere near the sea. But they do think parts could do with a spruce up – especially Smaug the dragon in the check-in terminal.

“Fix Smaug! His eyes are not working any more.”