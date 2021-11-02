Call for can-do approach as Southland event losses continue to mount

The 20th ILT Christmas Variety Show held at Stadium Southland in 2020. ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt is determined the show will again go ahead in 2021.

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt is calling for a can-do approach rather than fear as event losses continue to mount.

The Southern Crafters Market committee decided on Tuesday night it would cancel this weekend's event at Stadium Southland because of Covid-19 concerns.

The market was expected to bring “thousands" through the stadium doors over two days.

The committee felt even with its policies and procedures it posed too high of a risk and safety was paramount.

READ MORE:

* Challenging times for Southland event organisers

* Tour of Southland - a major event when we sorely need one

* Burt Munro Challenge 2022 event cancelled because of Covid-19 pandemic



About 200 exhibitors were earmarked to trade at the stadium, with about 30 of those travelling from Christchurch.

It follows a raft of other cancelled events in Southland, including the Burt Munro Challenge and Southern Field Days which were scheduled for February.

Skelt felt the stadium could have met Government guidelines to ensure the Crafters Market went ahead but respected the committee's decision.

He hopes event organisers in the future would look at ways to work to guidelines to make them happen.

“What's beginning to happen now is we are living in fear of what may or not be. We’ve just got to take a breath and work together to find solutions,” Skelt said.

Stadium management have moved quickly and plan to announce a “Love Local” event which is likely to take place on November 13 and 14. It will offer up an event for those 200 exhibitors which will now miss out on the Southern Crafters Market trade.

“We can make things happen under the guidelines. They don't have to be in the same form or shape as they used to be.”

Skelt said “hell would freeze over” before he cancelled the 2021 ILT Christmas Variety Show at the stadium.

It was scheduled for December 21 but if need be he said they would put on two more shows to spread the expected 2400 crowd over three different days.

At worst, it would be postponed to January and re-titled “Bring back Santa”.

“Cancelling Santa is not going to happen on our watch,” Skelt said.