Auckland Powerball winners of $6.3 million forgot to check ticket

A mother and daughter who won $6.3 million in the Powerball draw on Saturday forgot to check their ticket.

Each week, the pair take turns to buy a Lotto ticket, agreeing to split any prizes.

The daughter bought the ticket at New World Southmall in Manurewa but later forgot all about it.

David White/Stuff The winners of the $6.3 million prize say they plan to use the money to look after their family and close community.

“I was chatting to a friend on Sunday and they mentioned New World Southmall had sold a winning Powerball ticket, but I didn’t really think anything of it. I couldn’t remember where we’d bought our ticket that week,” the woman told Lotto New Zealand.

“It wasn’t until late on Sunday night that I thought I’d check our ticket. I checked it line by line and none were winners. But when I got to a line towards the bottom of our ticket, I saw we had a couple of numbers in a row – and immediately started giggling.”

As she checked the numbers off, she said felt “chills all through” her body before finally realising they had all the right numbers as well as the winning Powerball number.

“Even though it was late I jumped straight on the phone and called Mum,” she said.

“When she answered, I blurted out: ‘We did it!’ She had no idea what was going on, so asked, ‘Did what?’ – that’s when I told her ‘We’re the winners – we’ve won Powerball!’

“I couldn’t sleep at all – my mind was rolling all over the universe, thinking of all the possibilities ahead of us. It turns out Mum was exactly the same – she sent me a text at 3am saying, ‘I just can’t believe it!’”

The woman said she and her mother planned to use the money to look after their family and close community.

“This prize is going to make an enormous difference – it will be truly life-changing for many people. We feel incredibly blessed.”

The pair are the 17th Powerball winners this year.