Teenager referred to youth aid after stabbing at Wellington flats

Police at Nuku St, Strathmore after the stabbing last month.

A teenager has been referred to youth aid following a stabbing at a block of flats in the Wellington suburb of Strathmore.

A police spokeswoman said no charges had been filed yet against the 16-year-old.

Police were called to a disorder incident at the Nuku St flats about 8.20am on October 20.

Armed police locked down the block of flats while an investigation took place.

A person was stabbed in the shoulder and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said the disagreement between occupants of the flats broke out over broken glass, then escalated.

Other residents were involved in the confrontation, which also involved a baseball bat being brandished, the witness said.

In May this year a man was attacked with an axe in the street. Local residents said the area was becoming known for incidents of violence and drug use.

At the time resident Lisa Morunga said police attended incidents in the area ‘’every other day’’ and she regularly found syringes and smashed glassed in and around the flats.