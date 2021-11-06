Trio become first Kiwis to ski Aoraki Mt Cook's treacherous Caroline Face

Joe Collinson, Sam Smoothy and Will Rowntree have become the first New Zealanders and only the second team to ski the dangerous Caroline Face of Aoraki Mt Cook.

The 2000-metre slope is one of the largest in the country and one of the most dangerous, as it is pockmarked with massive and unpredictable ice cliffs that could collapse into a crushing avalanche without warning.

The first team to successfully descend the slope was a group of European climbers in 2017, who were internationally recognised for their success, but a repeat of the feat was for years unattempted.

Celmence Cadario/Stuff Joe Collinson and Will Rowntree at sunrise as they ascend the East Ridge of Mt Cook. They began climbing at 1am.

South Island ski patroller Will Rowntree​ met the Europeans at a hut before their descent and the idea stayed with him.

Rowntree and fellow ski mountaineers doctor Joe Collinson​ and professional skier Sam Smoothy ​hatched a plan to undertake the descent of New Zealand’s highest mountain, but have waited years for the right conditions.

Will Rowntree/Stuff Collinson and Smoothy climbing from Middle Peak on Mt Cook across the summit ridge to Porter Col, where they would begin the descent of the Caroline Face.

Collinson said that while the skiing was technical, steep and long, it was navigating through the maze of ice cliffs that was the true challenge.

“It’s icy, and if it’s not icy there are avalanches all the time. Some years there’s no way through it,” he said.

Normally the men would climb up the mountain face to work out a route.

But the danger of avalanche made it safer to climb the East Ridge instead, and to plot their route from images and a helicopter fly-by on the eve of their October 21 adventure.

Joe Collinson/Supplied The line Collinson, Rowntree and Smoothy took down the Caroline Face, becoming the first New Zealanders and only the second team to successfully ski down it.

During the nine-hour climb the men came across a large 500m-wide avalanche that had swept down the Caroline Face.

That was the scariest moment, Collinson said.

“We knew that there’s the risk of these ice cliffs collapsing, but seeing such a huge one collapse to how close we were brought home the possible consequences.”

Joe Collinson/Stuff Smoothy nears the top of the East Ridge, with a nearly 2000m drop below.

Joe Collinson/Stuff Smoothy makes an 80m abseil over steep summit ice down to the skiable snow on Mt Cook's Caroline Face.

From the top they could see the avalanche was to the left of their proposed route, so decided to continue with an abseil over the overhanging ice cliffs from Middle Peak onto the face.

From there they were committed, and everything went like clockwork.

They skied about 1000m, before abseiling over another massive ice cliff, and then skiing on to the bottom.

Joe Collinson/Stuff Rowntree skiing the steep upper face of Mt Cook's Caroline Face under the looming threat of the hanging ice cliffs.

“We’d planned so long – looking at the face, looking at the route, and we had it right first time. The snow was in the best condition you could have hoped for,” Collinson said.

After the nerves, butterflies and constant re-evaluating at the beginning of their journey, they were relieved and ecstatic to complete the descent in two hours.

“As we got further down the nervousness turned to [being stoked] and joy. It was pure happiness at the bottom,” he said.

They celebrated with a “bunch of beers and a box of goon (cask wine)”, before tacking another 800m ski on the Caroline Face the next day.

Joe Collinson/Stuff Rowntree skis the middle section of Mt Cook's Caroline Face - a maze of ice cliffs where it was essential to find the correct way first time.

They hoped for similar adventures in the future, with the Southern Alps littered with challenging slopes, many of which have never been skied before.

“It’s great to be a part of this. It shows that an all-Kiwi team can perform to that level and have those skills,” Collinson said.

The Caroline Face is perhaps the most well known face of Aoraki Mt Cook, featuring alongside Sir Edmund Hillary on the $5 note.

Joe Collinson/Stuff Smoothy abseils over the intimidating second band of ice cliffs on Mt Cook's Caroline Face.

It was climbed for the first time in 1970 by “long-haired” Christchurch mountaineers John Glasgow and Peter Gough, who declared it a “triumph for the hippies”.

Its fearsome reputation as a terrifying descent grew in 2010 when it was named by ESPN as one of the world’s top unskied lines.

In 2013 mountaineer Magnus Kastengren fell and died while beginning to ski the face.