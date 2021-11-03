Wellington tops main centres in property value growth as housing crisis groans on

Property price increases in the Wellington region have topped other cities, rising by well over a third according to CoreLogic.

Buyers looking for a house in the Wellington Region shouldn’t expect much, if any, change from a million dollars as prices jump 36.1 per cent in 12 months.

The region topped other main centres in the 12 months to October in the latest CoreLogic report, with the average property value now $1,103,600, up $292,501

“In general, there’s plenty of buyers and not a lot on offer. Whether you want a one bedroom apartment or a lovely house in Kelburn, there’s not a lot to choose from,” developer Craig Stewart said.

Alice O’Styke, an agent for Ray White Wellington City, believed the increase was driven by high demand at the end of 2020 and in the first half of this year.

The past few months had seen fewer people turn up for viewings, she said, but even so demand wasn’t dropping away.

“I think it’s a mix of the market not meeting sellers expectations – they’ve seen these big increases and they’re not ready to meet the market. There’s also buyer fatigue – at the end of the day people still have to pay these prices, and they’re looking at their options more closely.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff In northern Wellington suburbs like Churton Park, property prices increase by more than 40 per cent.

Corelogic's head of research Nick Goodall said things had slowed somewhat in recent months, but the strong market in Wellington was backed by the “solid, board-based economy on the back of government [employment] and the lack of land”.

The shortage of greenfield space has been cited as the reason comparatively few building consents have been lodged in Wellington City when compared with other North Island centres.

A dearth of house building is not unique to Wellington, with the Government and the National Part jointly announcing a plan last month to combat the national housing crisis. The policy aims to increase housing density, by allowing more property owners to subdivide their land.

Despite a cooling market, demand was still outstripping supply where “nine out of 10 houses” were selling, O’Styke said. Trademe Property shows Wellington, with a population of 215,900, had 515 properties for sale. Hamilton, population 178,500, and Tauranga, 155,200 residents, had 611 and 491 houses for sale in their respective markets.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A lack of land for new housing is on of the factors driving up the capital’s house prices.

Within the regional market, prices increased 35.7 per cent in Wellington City, with that figure climbing to 40.4 in northern suburbs. The market in Lower Hutt jumped 39 per cent, and 33.9 per cent in Upper Hutt. Porirua’s prices increased by 33.4 per sent. Prices in the Kāpiti coast were up 39.3 per cent.

Average prices in those neighbouring areas were all above $900,000, with those in Lower Hutt and Porirua nudging the $1m mark.

In nearby Wairarapa, the average value increase in the last 12 months was above 40 per cent, with prices in Carterton up 47.8 percent. Prices in the Kāpiti coast were up 39.3 per cent.

Tauranga, where the average property costs $1,091,420, had the next highest increase of 35.8 per cent, while values in Auckland were up by just over a quarter.

In the South Island, prices in Christchurch and Dunedin went up 31.9 and 23.2 per cent, respectively.