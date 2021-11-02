Former MP Denis O'Rourke denies driving death charge

Former NZ First MP Denis O’Rourke, pictured in 2013. He has been charged in relation to the death of a motorcyclist earlier this year.

Former city councillor and MP Denis O’Rourke has pleaded “very definitely not guilty” as he appeared in court to face charges over a crash in which a motorcyclist died.

O’Rourke, 75, a former lawyer, represented himself when he appeared before Judge Raoul Neave at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday to deny charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving.

It comes after a fatal crash that happened when the wedding car he was driving and a motorcycle collided as he drove a bridal party into the grounds of St Cuthbert’s Church in Governors Bay near Christchurch on March 6.

Supplied Josh Broughan was remembered by friends as being “hilarious” and with an “outgoing personality that everyone loved” after his death following a crash on March 6.

The rider, Josh Broughan – known by friends as Joe – died at the scene.

Prosecutor Jade Lancaster said the Crown had been reviewing the charges but decided it would proceed with the prosecution.

She said Broughan’s mother and partner were in the public seats in court for the appearance.

When Judge Neave asked O’Rourke to enter pleas, he said “very definitely not guilty”, and the judge remanded him on bail for a case review hearing – the next step on the way to a trial – on December 21.

O’Rourke had a lengthy career in local politics, serving as a city councillor in Christchurch for 15 years from 1989 until 2004. He was an MP for NZ First from 2011 to 2017.