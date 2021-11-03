Crowd seeking vaccine exemptions turned away after event cancelled

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins talk about medical exemptions for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Those hoping to get a golden ticket that would allow them to avoid the Covid-19 vaccine have been left empty-handed.

About 100 people trying to get vaccine exemptions were turned away at an event in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Event organisers, Voices for Freedom, told the crowd at Newbury Hall they had called the event off.

A spokesperson said Newbury School, who owned the hall, was no longer allowing them to use it for the event.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government 'slow' to act on vaccine exemptions after doctors assaulted, abused

* Warnings issued against vaccine exemption rip offs

* Family doctors cop abuse from patients wanting vaccine exemptions



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Around 100 people trying to get so-called vaccine exemptions were turned away at an event in Palmerston North.

There had also been talk of police inquiries into the event, they said.

Newbury School refused to comment when contacted about the event.

A person who attended the event said she believed the Ministry of Education had been involved in shutting it down.

The supposed exemptions were to be signed and sold for $10 each, or $20 for the whole family, by “registered practitioners”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Event organisers, Voices for Freedom, told the crowd at Newbury Hall they had called the event off.

Posts indicate a similar event was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Palmerston North on Monday, and it was well-attended.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at Wednesday’s 1pm press conference there would be one centralised system set up to approve any exemptions.

The system would not be operating until next week.

Hipkins said if someone was offering to sell an exemption or offering the service for a fee "they are trying to rip you off", he said simply. "Don't do it."

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Those hoping to get a vaccine exemption left empty-handed.

The MidCentral District Health Board’s chief executive Kathryn Cook had warned people against attending the event.

“It has come to our attention that Covid-19 vaccination exemption letters are being provided to members of the public for a fee in the MidCentral region,” she said.

“It is our duty to inform the public that the description of an authorised, suitably-qualified health professional, who can provide an exemption, has yet to be determined by the Ministry of Health.

“Therefore, these vaccination exemption letters may not be recognised.”

Cook said vaccination remained the strongest and most effective way to protect against Covid-19.

The warnings came at the same time as general practitioners reported they were coming under pressure from patients wanting exemptions.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Samantha Murton welcomed the announcement a centralised system was on the way.

“This process, along with the upcoming guidance from the Ministry of Health about vaccine exemption eligibility, will hopefully stop the undue pressures being put on our country’s GPs.

"We know that the uncertainty of Covid-19 brings stress, but it is unacceptable for patients to physically or verbally abuse, harass, or put pressure on their GP or any health practitioner in order to get a vaccine exemption certificate."

Medical director Bryan Betty said the college had been clear in advising members not to issue vaccine exemption certificates until the ministry clarified the process.

A member of the police media team said local police were aware of the planned exemptions gathering near Palmerston North and would look to respond to any issues should they arise.

The Ministry of Education has been approached for comment.