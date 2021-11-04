Multimillion-dollar refurbishment at Wellington primary school opens, replacing leaky classrooms

Members of the school board and guests, including ministers Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson, are welcomed with pōwhiri outside part of the $8 million refurbishment at Brooklyn School.

A Wellington primary school, Brooklyn School, has re-opened three blocks of new school buildings, after years without facilities due to leaky, tired infrastructure.

The $8 million revamp has been ongoing at the school for the past three years, and means the school has 13 refurbished spaces in three blocks.

As well as new classrooms, the hall has been strengthened and revamped, new toilet facilities put in and a new roof and exterior wall cladding put on the two-storey administration block.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins opened the new classrooms on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson.

Kate Green/Stuff Brooklyn School previously had five prefab buildings that were leaky, which have been replaced with flexible learning environments, according to principal Liz Rhodes.

Hipkins thanked the students and staff for their endurance while the refurbishment was being completed, telling the school it would be “worth the wait”.

He said the “impressive redevelopment” vastly improved the learning spaces at Brooklyn School, and will serve successive generations of students and teachers.

Both Hipkins and Robertson took questions from a class of year 7 and 8 students, facing topics such as banking policy, whether people should pay more tax, and when the country could move to alert level 1.

Kate Green/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins cuts the ribbon at the official opening of Brooklyn School's new classroom block. Also pictured, principal Liz Rhodes.

Hipkins said the school building project has been going on for three years, though mould and leaky issues were identified there as far back as 2008.

The upgrade was especially challenging due to the steep site of the school, he said.

Hipkins said young people deserved to learn in a warm, dry and safe classroom.

Principal Liz Rhodes said she was “elated” the new spaces were now open.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s fantastic to see where we are now versus where we were five years ago. It’s like a totally new school.”

The school had five leaky prefabs that were demolished, and turned into open-plan “flexible learning” classrooms.

This means two or three teachers can work in classes at one time – allowing them to collaborate and specifically help smaller groups at one time.

Kate Green/Stuff Principal Liz Rhodes said she was “elated” the refurbishment was finally complete.

The school had to face years without assemblies, due to the leaky classrooms, adapting to have them outside, Rhodes said.

“It’s been great to be able to remediate our buildings, because we have had issues with this block with the south wall not being so good, and problems with the roof.”

Hipkins said a number of other schools in the Greater Wellington region having buildings undergoing remedial work, including Wainuiomata High School, Taita College, Mana College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Wellington Girls’ College and Onslow College.

Designs are in progress for Hutt Valley High School’s new classrooms, some which were demolished due to long-standing mould issues which the Ministry of Education acknowledged could have been dealt with sooner.

Substandard infrastructure at schools has been a “systemic failure” that dates back 30 years.

“I wouldn’t necessarily blame any particular Government for this, it’s that the system as a whole hasn’t been geared towards making sure the school buildings being adequately maintained and replaced and upgraded as they needed to be,” Hipkins said.

Where schools don’t want to manage properties, that’s increasingly being taken up by the Ministry of Education.