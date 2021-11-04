Man crushed by tree in Invercargill

The scene on an incident on Tay St, Invercargill, where a man was crushed by a tree.

A man has suffered serious injuries after being crushed by a tree in Invercargill.

It is believed the man was a contractor cutting down trees at the Comfort Inn Tayesta.

A St John spokeswoman said it was called to the scene at 12.20pm on Thursday.

Emergency services responded, and the man was taken by ambulance to Southland Hospital.

He was seriously injured in the incident, the spokeswoman said.