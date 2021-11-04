Auckland councillor likens housing intensification to 'gang rape'

A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

An Auckland councillor is being criticised for likening the intensification of housing in the city to “gang rape”.

During Thursday’s planning committee meeting, former mayor of Auckland and current Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor Christine Fletcher said the medium-density residential standards, which would approve three-storey development across most of Auckland, were equivalent to “rape”.

The bill follows new intensification rules passed by the Government and National, allowing buildings of this height on most sites in cities without any need for resource consent from August next year.

When told by councillor Chris Darby, the planning committee’s chairman, to withdraw her comment, Fletcher doubled down, stating the proposal was akin to “gang rape” because it was being done by both major parties.

When asked by Stuff if she thought the use of “rape” and “gang rape” was inappropriate, Fletcher said she was using the terms within the context of Auckland being “plundered”, not sexual assault on women.

“I have no disrespect – in any way shape or form – for women or the experience in a sexual sense of rape.

“As a former minister of women's affairs, my comments were made as in plundering, in the context of rape of the landscape. It was not implied in any other way.”

Fletcher’s comments have triggered a backlash on social media.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said she was “deeply offended” by what Fletcher said.

“I am still shaking. How dare you equate housing intensification of [Auckland] to rape and gang rape? How dare you?

SUPPLIED Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher: “I have no disrespect – in any way shape or form – for women.”

“As a woman, how insensitive and irresponsible. Just wrong,” Bartley said on Twitter.

Wellington councillor Rebecca Matthews said Fletcher needed to resign.

“Rape. Carpet bombing. Destruction.

“The well housed describe new housing as an attack on them, and show time and time again that these people and institutions are the biggest barriers to homes for all,” Matthews said.