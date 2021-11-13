'It's all ashes': Owner devastated after loss of Boulder Bank bach in fire

Firefighters put out a blaze at a historic bach on Nelson's Boulder Bank on Wednesday.

Alan Cederman feels drained, he says.

It’s been over a week since his historical bach burnt down in a fire at its location on the Boulder Bank.

Since then, Cederman has been dealing with the aftermath. His fellow Boulder Bank bach owners have all been very supportive, and he has spoken to the Department of Conservation (DOC) who own the land the bach rested on.

DOC has been “awesome,” Cederman said.

Rebecca Bowater/Supplied Cederman’s historic bach on the Boulder Bank caught fire on Wednesday, November 3, shortly before noon.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better, more human response. It’s been very heartening.”

For the past 25 years, the bach had pretty much defined Cederman as a person.

A self-called “shallow water landlubbing sailor,” Cederman purchased the dwelling from the Harris family in 1986 after sailing over to the bank and “getting lucky.”

“I happened to know one of the Harris family. We got talking, and I purchased it.”

He paid $5000 for the bach. The reason the dwelling was so cheap was because you had to lease the rocks it sat on, Cederman said.

Built in the 1880s, the bach was made by fishermen to have a place to stay when they used driftwood from the Boulder Bank as fuel to boil tar for their nets. It was a basic dwelling, and possibly the oldest out of the structures built along the Boulder Bank.

“It’s such a tragedy that potentially the oldest one has been lost.”

Andy MacDonald/Nelson Mail Fire and Emergency at the scene of the fire that destroyed Cederman’s bach.

Cederman put a lot of work into the bach. Not only did he maintain and look after the dwelling, but he collected local maritime history from the surrounding area and housed it inside.

Among these items was a letter dated from 1870, written by the lighthouse keeper at the time.

“It’s all ashes at the moment.”

Cederman said all the baches on the Boulder Bank had a tenuous hold on the area. In the past there had been some calls to have them removed, until the Boulder Bank was listed as a historical area by Heritage New Zealand.

The area has drawn the attention of countless magazines and photographers who were attracted to the barrenness and romanticism of the area.

“It’s the sort of place artists and creative people are drawn to.”

In regard to the fire, all Cederman was prepared to say was that the act was arson.

“The arsonist is in custody and is being cared for.

“Other people don't need to be worried about it happening again.”

Since the fire, Cederman has been grabbing onto “small happy things,” he said. An avid trapper and conservationist, he was happy that the black-backed gulls that lived in the area sat on their eggs through the fire and were undisturbed, as were the oystercatchers who live on the bank.

When asked if he would continue to be a part of the Boulder Bank’s small community, Cederman said he was undecided.

“I love the place, love the people, and probably will always have an involvement in terms of running traps.”

“There’s also the feeling of wanting to move on.”

Martin de Ruyter/Nelson Mail The Boulder Bank was recognised by Heritage New Zealand as a historical area in 2013.

Helen Gilchrist with her brother owns one of the five remaining Boulder Bank baches. Her father, a former Nelson harbour master, had purchased the bach, which was then passed down to Gilchrist and her family.

The baches were all generally built by harbour board employees, Gilchrist said. Each owner of a bach had some sort of connection to the harbour or the sea.

Gilchrist’s bach was her family’s tūrangawaewae, she said. When she learned of a bach burning on the Boulder Bank, she felt “sick.”

“What can you do, knowing how exposed they are.”

“It’s our worst fear, being there and it burning down.”

Gilchrist said she really felt for Cederman. His bach was the earliest, and had the most “flotsum and jetsum.”

When Gilchrist was growing up the boulder bank had eight baches. Now there were five. When each bach went, you lost history, Gilchrist said.

“You don’t want to lose that history or the memories.”