Mystery hole under library may have been caused by a construction fault

Construction workers fix the hole under the loading bay of the Turanga central library in July.

The Christchurch City Council believes a construction fault may be to blame for a hole the size of two cars discovered under the city’s new library, but the mystery may never be solved.

In May, council discovered a large hole filled with water under Christchurch’s Tūranga library.

Staff initially believed the hole was created by a leaking underground water pipe that feeds into the building’s heating system.

The innovative system uses a bore that brings cool water from an underground aquifer, uses it in a heat exchange, and then returns the water to a different layer of the aquifer.

Council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said that further investigation had eliminated a leaking pipe as a source of the water. But he said they were no closer to finding the source of the problem and may never know.

“We still don’t know for sure,’’ he said.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF The new library opened to the public in 2018.

“We have eliminated a whole number of things it could have been and have some theories, but we don’t have a definitive answer.”

Cameras sent down the heating system pipes had detected no holes or leaks, he said.

He said one theory was that a hole had formed in the aquitard, which is a layer of the aquifer that is largely impervious to water.

“[It could be] water leaking through the aquitard and coming up, following alongside the bore, and removing fine materials like sand and silt and washing them away in the groundwater stream.”

The bore had been out of action since the hole was discovered and no water had come to the surface since then, he said.

The library was now being heated by a secondary bore that does not suffer from the same problem.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The hole discovered under the loading bay was the size of two cars and extended under the foundations.

Rendall said he was leaning towards a construction fault as the cause of the problem, but could not comment further as council was in commercial negotiations with the contractor about who would pay to fix the problem.

“I can’t discount a construction fault,’’ he said.

Southbase was the main contractor responsible for building the library. Southbase Construction chief executive Quin Henderson said it was not a construction fault, but declined to comment further.

“It’s the council’s asset. Talk to them,’’ he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The library was built by Southbase Construction.

Rendall said it may be impossible to find a definite cause as the aquitard was 30 metres underground.

He said it was in council’s interest to solve the problem as the heating system was “a relatively inexpensive and low emission source of energy”.

“It is in all of our interests to get solutions in place. We don’t know if it is something broader with the system or a simple construction fault.”

Solutions for the problem include injecting grout to seal part of the aquitard, reinjecting water at a lower level, or abandoning the bore altogether.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff The library’s innovative heating system has remained operational, despite the mysterious fault.

The hole under the loading bay had been filled with concrete and grout, with an access space left at the top to allow for further bore works and to reinstate the concrete loading bay surface.

The hole was discovered beneath the library’s loading bay on Gloucester St, but extended beneath part of the building’s foundations. Rendall said the building had remained safe and level.

He said a radar scan of the ground beneath the building had not revealed any other holes.

Rendall said the water problem at the library was not related to a theory that aquifer heating systems were causing flooding in basements across Christchurch.