Blaze at derelict Antonio Hall closes roads and triggers evacuations

Crews work at Antonio Hall following a major blaze at the heritage-listed mansion in 2019. (File photo)

Roads have been closed and nearby properties evacuated following a suspicious early-morning blaze at a derelict mansion in Christchurch.

About 11 fire crews, including two aerial appliances, were initially called to the blaze at Antonio Hall on Riccarton Rd, Upper Riccarton, about 3.30am on Friday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

“There are some road closures around the area and some nearby houses have had to be evacuated, as they are threatened by the fire.

“We ask the public to please stay away from the area while our crews work to get it under control.”

READ MORE:

* Abandoned Christchurch house set alight was 'disaster waiting to happen'

* Dry conditions and high winds creating 'extreme' fire risk in Christchurch

* Busy Christchurch road reopens after three-car crash



Fenz spokesman Alex Norris said about five crews remained at the scene just before 7am.

The blaze had burnt through a 1200-square-metre area of the derelict mansion.

There was no indication of how the fire started at this stage, he said.

No-one was injured in the blaze, and it had not damaged any properties nearby.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The heritage-listed mansion on Riccarton Rd was damaged in July 2019 when a 15-year-old set fire to a mattress inside the building. About a third of the hall was destroyed. (File photo)

Fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said early indications was that the fire was suspicious and both specialist fire and police investigators were heading to the scene early on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said part of Riccarton Rd was closed off following the “significant fire” at Antonio Hall.

Cordons are in place at the intersections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd, Wharenui Rd and Peverel St, and Riccarton Rd and Ilam Rd. The sections of Riccarton and Wharenui roads between these intersections were closed.

“It is anticipated that they will be closed for some time, so members of the public should take an alternate route this morning,” she said.

Eastbound traffic into the city can travel from Riccarton Rd to Middleton Rd and on to Blenheim Rd. West-flowing traffic on Riccarton Rd could take Matipo Rd to Blenheim Rd to continue west.

Nearby residents of the hall were evacuated initially after the fire broke out, but had since been allowed to return to their homes, the spokeswoman said.

The heritage-listed mansion on Riccarton Rd was damaged in July 2019 when a 15-year-old set fire to a mattress inside the building. About a third of the hall was destroyed.

Wellstar Co Limited bought the building in 1993. It has been unoccupied since the 2011 earthquakes.