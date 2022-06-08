'I reckon we just f...ing lie': Cops caught planning to deceive during murder investigation

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Mauha Fawcett leaves the High Court at Christchurch after charges over the murder of sex worker Mellory Manning were dropped.

Senior police officers investigating a sex worker’s brutal killing planned to lie to a vulnerable prisoner, and then made up evidence to extract information from him.

Stuff is finally able to reveal that two detectives, who have been granted name suppression, were involved in controversial interviews with Mauha Fawcett, who was jailed for murdering Christchurch prostitute Mellory Manning in December 2008.

Other very senior police officers, including the current head of the National Organised Crime Group, Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, and the current director of New Zealand’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald, were also closely involved with the case against Fawcett, which has now collapsed.

Manning, also known as Ngatai, 27, was abducted, beaten, strangled, stabbed and raped, before her body was dumped in the Avon River.

Fawcett was a 21-year-old Mongrel Mob prospect at the time, and is the only person ever charged with the high-profile murder, during the 13-year-investigation.

In 2014, he was convicted and sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for murdering Manning, based on a confession he made to police.

However, his conviction has now been quashed, and all charges against him dismissed, after a judge ruled the confession he made was unreliable, given he has Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), a brain injury which experts say makes Fawcett more likely to invent stories and falsely confess to crimes.

He spent nearly 10 years in jail or on restrictive bail before being released and acquitted of the charges in 2021.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mauha Fawcett spent nearly 10 years in jail or on restrictive bail before his murder conviction was dismissed late last year.

In March 2009, two detectives wanting to interview Fawcett regarding Manning’s murder, arrived unannounced at Waikeria Prison where he was being held on other charges, and asked to meet him.

Fawcett initially refused.

The detectives were then caught on the covert recorder secreted on one of them, discussing how they could get Fawcett to come up from his cell. One officer suggested they tell a prison guard to inform Fawcett, “That it’s vitally important for this man’s own, his safety, his life. And I reckon we just f.....g lie.”

One detective then proposed telling Fawcett there were, “Two or three people that f.....g, want to f.....g kill his ass,” in order to get him to provide them with information.

While they waited, one officer seemed frustrated by the delay in meeting Fawcett: “F.....g hell, they just used to drag these c....s up screaming and fighting.”

Richard Cosgrove/Stuff Police officers and ESR scientists carry out nighttime tests near where Mellory Manning’s body was found.

When Fawcett finally arrived, he said he’d heard the detectives wanted to speak to him about his safety. The officers replied: “Yeah, sure brother, that’s why we’re here. We f.....g haven’t just flown up from Christchurch just to chew the fat with you.”

After giving Fawcett chocolate and drinks, the officers told him he was “in a power of shit” with the Mongrel Mob, and claimed the gang were blaming him for Manning’s murder, and “there’s some serious heat coming your way,” and “we’re not just talking bashes, here.”

They mentioned Manning (“the girl in the drink”) and wondered if Fawcett was “going to be the next one in the river.”

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Police search the Avon River after the discovery of Mellory Manning’s body.

Fawcett responded that the detectives were “freaking” him out. “F... is it that bad, mate?”

The officers told Fawcett they could help him “avoid all that shit”, but the offer was conditional, and he had to make some important decisions.

“For us to help you, you’ve got to f.....g help us ... it’s a two-way thing, man.”

At the end of this interview, the officers told Fawcett: “Once you leave here, tell no c... about us ... Don’t tell your mum, don’t tell your lawyer, don’t tell your missus, don’t tell...any c....”

This insistence on Fawcett not telling his lawyer anything about their discussions, was repeated several times during later interviews.

Supplied Police offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Mellory Manning's murderer.

One of the detectives involved in the interviews has categorically denied he lied to Fawcett about his life being in danger, stating the threat to Fawcett from the gang was real.

However, in a judgment on the case, that can only now be revealed, Justice Rachel Dunningham said the officers exaggerated the threat to Fawcett’s safety, and misrepresented the extent of the Mongrel Mob blaming Fawcett for murdering Manning.

Despite having only one hearsay report that the Mob was claiming Fawcett was involved, the officers told Fawcett, “[the Mob] think you know too much”, “they’re pushing the shit one way … it’s coming your way”, “everyone’s pointing the finger your way”, and “you need some serious help”.

These claims were part of an attempt to get Fawcett to divulge information about Manning’s murder, but Justice Dunningham found “it was not correct to suggest that the gang was pointing the finger at Mr Fawcett for the murder.”

John Hawkins/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham ruled evidence from some of Mauha Fawcett’s interviews inadmissible, and said his confessions were unreliable.

Three months later, the two detectives visited Fawcett for two more interviews, and again stressed how much danger he was in from the Mob.

The detectives repeatedly told him not to panic if he’d done anything wrong, they could work through it, and told Fawcett, “We’ll look after you.”

They also suggested they could offer him a new life, perhaps overseas, and even have the tattoo removed from his face, but “there’s a lot of hoops to go through.”

Mention was made of the possibility of a reward for helping them, “more folding than you would have ever seen in your life.”

After one further meeting, where the detectives told Fawcett they would introduce him to “Big Boss, Tom”, their superior, Detective Inspector Tom Fitzgerald, other police officers, including Fitzgerald, conducted interviews with Fawcett.

However, one of the officers who has been granted name suppression remained closely involved, and attended some interviews. (Stuff opposed the two detectives being given name suppression, and Mauha Fawcett’s lawyers have indicated they will appeal this decision.)

David Hallett/Stuff Detective Inspector Greg Williams, who headed Operation Dallington, speaks with media on the corner of Manchester St and Peterborough St in Christchurch, where Mellory Manning was last seen alive.

Greg Williams, who was then a Detective Inspector and led Operation Dallington investigating Manning’s murder, had contact with the two detectives during their dealings with Fawcett, and liaised with Fitzgerald regarding Fawcett’s interviews.

In total, Fawcett was questioned for more than 30 hours over 11 interviews by police.

His story of what happened the night Manning was murdered constantly changed, resulting in what Justice Dunningham describes as his “bewildering array of statements”.

This exasperated Fitzgerald, and at one point, after Fawcett swore he didn't see what happened to Manning, Fitzgerald exploded: “Don’t lie to me and say you don’t know….don’t insult me.”

He carried on: “I know when you are telling the truth, and you know I know when you are telling the truth – I can see it in your face.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald conducted crucial interviews with Mauha Fawcett. He now heads New Zealand Police’s criminal investigation branch (CIB).

Much of what Fawcett stated, was proven to be impossible or demonstrably wrong.

However, in one interview, Fawcett claimed he hit Manning with a pole while she was being attacked by other Mongrel Mob members.

Despite Fawcett repeatedly denying this in subsequent interviews, police used this supposed confession to charge him with murder.

It was only after he was convicted and jailed, that new lawyers for Fawcett discovered he was brain-damaged due to FASD. This led to the Court of Appeal quashing his conviction, and Justice Dunningham dismissing all charges against him – the equivalent of being acquitted.

“I am simply not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that Mr Fawcett’s account of his involvement in the murder is reliable,” Dunningham ruled, citing his neurodisability, and the fact there was no solid corroborating evidence supporting his confession.

Supplied A photo of Mellory Manning taken in February 2004.

However, she considered the police interviews of Fawcett, while “persistent and even somewhat aggressive in the later interviews” (after those carried out by the detectives who have name suppression), were not oppressive.

And she ruled that despite the two detectives discussing lying to get Fawcett to meet them, this didn’t meet the legal definition of “oppressive conduct”, because eventually Fawcett agreed to see them, “and they did not follow through by lying to him to achieve this.”

Police and the Crown have fought to keep details of these detectives’ interactions with Fawcett hidden from the public.

However, Fawcett has been adamant he wants all details revealed, so people can see how, according to him, he was pressured into confessing to a crime he wasn’t involved with.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Teina Pora made false confessions to police about raping and murdering Susan Burdett in 1992, and spent more than 20 years in prison before he was freed. Like Fawcett, Pora suffers from FASD.

Fawcett’s case has close parallels with that of Teina Pora, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering Susan Burdett, and spent 22 years in prison, based on false confessions he made due to his FASD.

The former detective who proved Pora’s innocence, Tim McKinnel, said it was deeply troubling the same thing had happened again, despite many red flags about Fawcett’s cognitive abilities being raised to police.

One of Fawcett’s lawyers, Christopher Stevenson, said police were, “Blinded by the glittering prize of solving this homicide, and were emboldened to think they could do anything, and use whatever tactics they needed to have Mauha Fawcett say what they thought he knew. But they were wrong.”

The comments between the two detectives prior to meeting Fawcett, including discussions about lying to him, were not revealed at the time of Fawcett’s trial.

Mike White/Stuff Wellington barrister Christopher Stevenson who took on Mauha Fawcett’s appeal.

It was only when Stevenson became involved in the case and requested the entire audio of the covert recordings, that he learnt what the officers had discussed.

“When I heard it, I literally nearly fell off my chair.”

Repeatedly stressing to Fawcett that the Mob was blaming him for the murder, and exaggerating the danger he was in, misled Fawcett into continuing to speak with the officers, Stevenson says.

“They lied to get information from him – they thought the ends justified the means. Where’s the accountability?”

Another of Fawcett’s lawyers, Kerry Cook, says he couldn’t believe what he was hearing when he listened to police discussing lying to Fawcett.

“I just had never heard that said before by a police officer in New Zealand.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch lawyer Kerry Cook says he was astounded by what he heard when listening to tapes of police preparing to interview Mauha Fawcett.

Police refused to answer virtually every question Stuff asked about Fawcett’s case.

In a brief written statement, Assistant Commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger pointed out Justice Dunningham ruled police interviews with Fawcett were not oppressive, and Fawcett’s FASD diagnosis was considered important in his statements being deemed unreliable and inadmissible.

“The existence of FADS (sic) was not known to police at the time of interviews nor considered by the court in 2013.”

Manning’s brother, Rob Manning, believes Fawcett probably had a minor role in his sister’s murder, but ended up being the only person held responsible.

He felt some sympathy for Fawcett, given his difficult upbringing and mental challenges, but thought police had to charge him, given his confession.

However, unless technology advanced, or someone broke the code of silence around his sister’s killing, he didn’t know if the case would ever be solved.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mellory Manning's brother, Rob Manning, sat through Fawcett’s trial and welcomed his conviction, but admits his views have changed over the years.

“There’s people who will know who’s responsible, who probably could do more than what they are doing.

“And I just think you have to think of Ngatai. She was a human being, and she didn't deserve to have her life ended in that brutal way.

“And these people are still a risk to the public.”

Police have reissued a call for help from the public to solve Manning’s murder.

They particularly want to find “Male B” whose DNA was extracted from semen on Manning’s body.

The DNA doesn’t match Fawcett, or any other Mongrel Mob members on the National DNA Database, despite police having samples from nearly all Christchurch Mob members at the time.