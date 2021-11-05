Strip club's application to serve booze opposed by police

Strip club owner Oksana Stewart wants to be able to serve alcohol to customers.

Golden Dragon Girls is a strip club with no beer, and police say it should stay that way.

The Palmerston North District Licensing Committee is considering an application for a liquor licence, which was lodged a year ago, and police are opposed to it being granted.

Police alcohol harm reduction officer sergeant Peter West told a hearing in the city that the applicant Oksana Stewart was not a suitable person to hold a licence.

He said she had gang connections, had a drink-driving infringement, and although she might have worked in a bar, she lacked experience in managing one.

West said she had shown an irresponsible attitude towards alcohol on social media.

He also said granting an additional liquor licence in Main St, which already recorded high levels of disorder, would not contribute to the amenity of the area.

He acknowledged none of the incidents of disorder and violence reported during the year had anything to do with Golden Dragon Girls.

However, there was potential the situation would be made worse if members of rival gangs were drinking at the club, next door to bars popular with younger people.

“The risk is too great for the safety of the community.”

Golden Dragon Girls first opened in the city three years ago at the Railway Hotel, where it was able to serve alcohol under the existing liquor licence.

At the beginning of year, the strip club moved to Main St, where Stewart agreed to operate under a three-month trial with no liquor licence to satisfy police and licensing inspectors she could run the club responsibly.

Stewart said while customers came to the club primarily to see the girls, it was difficult to make enough money to run a viable business without alcohol as well.

It opened from 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays until 3am the next day, with security staff and cameras inside and outside the building.

She said the police had only visited once during the trial to check that no alcohol was being sold. There had been no complaints or incidents that needed police to respond.

Stewart disputed that she had any gang connections beyond those among her 5000 fans on social media, and she said any jokes she posted there were just that. They did not define her as a person, she said.

There were signs on the club door about the dress code stating no gang patches were allowed.

Stewart said with the club unable to serve alcohol, many of its customers drank at nearby bars or in cars parked in the street before coming in.

It would be much safer, she said, if they could drink inside the club where they could be supervised and monitored responsibly.

City council licensing inspector Lynne Kroll said she agreed with police opposition to granting the licence on the grounds of the suitability of the applicant and the likely impact on amenity and good order, but she believed issues about setting up suitable staff training and systems could be resolved.

Committee chairwoman Susan Baty said a decision would be made within about two weeks.