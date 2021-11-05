International award for city creations designed to fill gaps left by quakes

Nic Hetherington tries out the Gap Filler’s #Chchswing in central Christchurch’s east frame.

Formed to help cheer up Christchurch after the earthquakes, Gap Filler says happy users are the best reward for its efforts.

But the non-profit organisation still says it is “thrilled” to have won international recognition.

Gap Filler and housing developer Fletcher Living’s project to put events and light-hearted creations in the city’s east frame have won them the large scale place project award from Place Leaders Asia Pacific.

Place Leaders Asia Pacific is an Australia-based group formed to promote excellence in urban land projects.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Riverside Market has become a major attraction in Christchurch since it opened two years ago.

Riverside Market, a central city precinct combining a farmers’ market with takeaway outlets and eateries, won one of two commendations in the same category.

The Gap Filler project was funded with $1 million from Fletcher.

It was aimed at bringing activity to Crown-owned vacant land in the east frame, a post-earthquake anchor rebuild project.

Fletcher has been developing new housing in the frame across seven central city blocks.

Otakaro A mini-golf course re-uses some heritage items left over after buildings were damaged during the quakes.

The Gap Filler installations include a bike and scooter track, heritage-styled mini golf, a youth space with a half-basketball court and giant spray-can artwork, a tool lending shed, hammock zone, social media photo spot #Chchswing, and car parks which raised money for community projects.

The project has held 46 big events such as outdoor film screenings, plus 78 smaller events, some run by community groups.

“The project has broken new ground in reconciling the requirements of a developer and the needs of a wider neighbourhood in a post-disaster city,” the judges said.

Supplied/Stuff Huge spray cans adorn a section of central Christchurch, an area dedicated for young people to use.

Gap Filler director and co-founder Ryan Reynolds said it was the first time in New Zealand that a major developer had partnered with the community to run such a programme.

Some of the installations will be removed to make way for new housing.

The judges noted that Riverside Market had brought a community-generated idea to reality with “a wide range of solid public, private and NFP [not-for-profit] partnerships.”

Riverside delivered “a meeting place rich in experiences for the community”, they said.

Jonny Knopp/Peanut Productions Hammocks are among the Gap Filler creations in Christchurch’s east frame.

Riverside Market was opened in 2019 by property developers Richard Peebles, Mike Percasky, and Chris Inglis.

Gap Filler was founded after the 2010 Canterbury earthquake. Outside of the east frame, its projects in the city have included the Pallet Pavilion event venue, Dance-O-Mat, and the book fridge.

It describes itself as “a creative place making agency operating at the crossroads of community development, urban design, art and public intervention”.