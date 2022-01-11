Human remains found in Northland forest

Remains, thought to be that of a man, have been found in an isolated Northland forest. (File photo)

Human remains have been found in an isolated forest in Northland.

Forestry workers found skeletal remains in Diggers Valley, south of Kaitāia, on Monday, police said.

The remains were thought to be of a man, detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell from Northland Police said.

They had been in the forest for some time, but the exact time period was unknown at this stage, he said.

The identity of the deceased was also unknown, and police would be working to try to identify the person, he said.

The remains were being taken to a pathologist in Whangārei for examination.