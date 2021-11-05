Covid-19: Government releases details of vaccine certificate system

Details have been published about the Government’s soon to be released vaccination certificate system.

An app, My Vaccine Pass, will be an official record of a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status, and help people access places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination. A separate pass will be used for international travel.

Data will be carried in a QR code which users will be able to download or print. The Ministry of Health is building a free app to scan the My Vaccine Pass codes.

Michael Dreyer, the ministry’s National Digital Services group manager, said businesses and other users needed to start thinking about how they would use the pass system.

“It is important for businesses to check out the approach being taken and start considering how best to make this a part of how they operate.”

The ministry has contracted tech company MATTR to construct vaccination passes.

People will be able to claim vaccination certificates through the MyCovidRecord platform, operated by the ministry.