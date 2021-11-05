Covid-19: Government releases details of vaccine pass system

Details have been published about the Government’s soon to be released vaccination pass system.

The Government has published details about its vaccine certification system to be released later in November.

An app, My Vaccine Pass, will be an official record of a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status, and help people access places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination. A separate pass will be used for international travel.

Data will be carried in a QR code which users will be able to download or print. The Ministry of Health is building a free app to scan the My Vaccine Pass codes.

Auckland University researcher Andrew Chen, said a pass system, as opposed to one based on certificates, was good for privacy, but could be difficult to change should the circumstances change. The passes verified a holder’s status, as well as a name and date of birth, but did not record when the person to whom it was issued was vaccinated.

“The trade-off is passes are a less flexible option. With certificates, you can change the rules whereas with a pass, it says ‘this person can enter this venue’.”

It would be interesting to see how long the passes could be used, he said.

“If you make it too short, it's annoying because you have to keep generating passes. Too long, and it’s going to be hard to respond to changes in clinical advice.”

A larger proportion of overseas systems were certificate-based, he said. Certificates were more important for international travel when moving between jurisdictions, particularly there were differing rules around recognised vaccination suppliers.

Michael Dreyer, the ministry’s National Digital Services group manager, said businesses and other users needed to start thinking about how they would use the pass system.

“It is important for businesses to check out the approach being taken and start considering how best to make this a part of how they operate.”

The ministry has contracted tech company MATTR to construct vaccination passes.