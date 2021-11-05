Antarctic Gateway city Christchurch misses out on $344m Scott Base project

An artist’s image of the planned redevelopment of Scott Base.

Christchurch has been bypassed for the $344 million Government-funded rebuild of Scott Base, despite being one of the world’s Antarctic gateway cities.

Antarctica New Zealand has chosen PrimePort Timaru to host the project, which Christchurch-based Leighs Construction will lead.

It is expected to generate 700 jobs over six to eight years for the construction project, to be based at the town’s port, with 170 jobs involved at the peak of the work.

The Port of Lyttelton was also in contention for the project, but would have needed to reclaim land.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's summer season in Antarctica begins as first group heads to the ice

* Budget 2021: Government to pay entire $306m bill for Scott Base rebuild

* Explore Antarctica without leaving Christchurch with new interactive audio tour

* Kiwi construction companies vying for Earth's iciest rebuild in Antarctica

* NZ construction sector eyeing massive Antarctic base rebuilds



The work requires a large onshore site and deep-sea port access for a large module carrier vessel.

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said they began the formal procurement process in February, and selected Timaru “after careful deliberation”.

“We also considered Lyttelton Port Company, which would have had available land in the future. However, PrimePort Timaru has a construction site available now.”

Colin Monteath/Supplied Scott Base in Antarctica. The complex is to be rebuilt in Timaru and the modules shipped south.

Construction will start late next year on eight hectares of reclamation land at PrimePort. Timaru District Council will invest $1.5m in an upgrade at the port.

“We are very pleased to be working with PrimePort Timaru ... Timaru District Council is investing into the infrastructure at the port, too,” Williamson said.

“While we may not be building the new base in Lyttelton, we remain committed to continuing our support of the Gateway City status.”

Christchurch is one of five Antarctic Gateway cities around the world, and is used as a base by several nations for their Antarctic programmes and for research and scientific studies.

Supplied The reclaimed area at PrimePort Timaru, where the $344m Scott Base redevelopment is due to begin in late 2022.

In 2018 Christchurch City Council formed an Antarctic Gateway Strategy to maximise the value of the status, which is worth an estimated $262m a year.

Lyttelton Port Company’s chief executive officer, Roger Gray, said they worked with Leighs Construction for several months to develop a detailed proposal to reclaim land for the project.

“We believe the proposal was deliverable in the timeline required as outlined to us, and we believe it was a viable option.

“However, Antarctica New Zealand have made the choice to undertake the construction in Timaru and we wish them well,” Gray said.

Supplied What New Zealand's Scott Base facility in Antarctica could look like once it's completed. (Video published May 2021)

Boyd Warren, general manager of innovation and business growth at promotional and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ, said despite not being awarded to the city, the project would still benefit Canterbury.

“This is new spend into the South Island, not a transfer of existing spend from Christchurch.

“Many of the suppliers to the project will be Christchurch-based so there will be a halo effect.”

Warren said while Lyttelton could have reclaimed the required land, the time taken for the land to settle might have delayed construction.

Scott Base was built in 1957 as New Zealand’s base on the icy continent.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port in Christchurch has missed out on the chance to host the rebuild of Scott Base.

The Government agreed to fund the rebuild after efforts to raise the cash from rich New Zealanders and commercial outfits proved unsuccessful.

The project will include upgrading the Scott Base wind farm.

After being built in New Zealand the entire base will be shipped south to Antarctica in eight modules.

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen said it would be an important project.

“We have the skills and talent to support this build, it’s a great chance for our community to make a real contribution to Aotearoa’s home in the Ross Sea region.”

Leighs Construction chief executive Gary Walker said they would be recruiting in Timaru “for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Earlier this year Lyttelton also lost out on hosting international high-speed sailing regatta SailGP after the Government refused places in managed quarantine and isolation (MIQ) to New Zealand and overseas crews.

The event would have been raced on the harbour with a land base at council-owned Naval Point.

Forecast benefits from SailGP included 4300 visitors spending 10,800 visitor nights and $9 million in the city, a television audience of 50 million, and a national economic boost of up to $28m.