One dead after crash near Rakaia

A person has died after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 in Rakaia, about 28 kilometres northeast of Ashburton, at 6.30am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, which happened between Chertsey Line and Pendarves Rakaia roads, involved a pedestrian and a vehicle and early indications were that a person had been seriously injured.

However, police later confirmed a person had died.

“The road remains closed but is due to reopen shortly. We thank motorists for their patience while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene,” she said.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing, she added.

State Highway 1 at the intersection of Pendarves Rakaia Rd had been closed and traffic management was in place. Diversions had been put in place at Elizabeth Ave in Rakaia and at Somerton Rd near Chertsey.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

She said any further information regarding those involved would need to come from police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Alex Norris said three crews, including a medical unit from Rakaia attended the crash.

They assisted police and St John and helped provide medical attention to a person, he said.

The police Serious Crash Unit was at the scene investigating.