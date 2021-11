No one was in a vehicle found in the Waikato River in Cambridge on Saturday morning (file photo)

Police are investigating how a vehicle was found in Waikato River in Cambridge.

They were called at 6.44am on Saturday of a vehicle going into the river on Dominion Ave.

Emergency services attended at the scene to determine if there was anyone in the vehicle.

At around 1.46pm a police spokeswoman confirmed that no one was in the vehicles, but enquiries were ongoing as to how the vehicle got in the river.