Person seriously injured after being trapped under car in Christchurch

Emergency services received a report of a person being trapped under a car on Armitage St in Bishopdale just after 1pm on Saturday. (File photo).

A person has been seriously injured after becoming trapped under a car in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Armitage St in Bishopdale just after 1pm on Saturday.

Police received a report of a person being trapped under a car, a police spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Alex Norris said crews from Christchurch Central and Redwood were sent to the scene and used specialist rescue equipment to free the person.

They were then put into the care of St John paramedics, he said.

A St John spokesman confirmed the person had been seriously injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.