Four people in custody after street fight in Lower Hutt

Four people have been taken into custody after a street fight in Naenae on Saturday afternoon.

Police were notified around 2:20pm about a group of people fighting on Strand Crescent.

Some of those involved left the area in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The vehicle was located by police in an armed vehicle stop conducted on Cambridge Crescent.

Four people have been taken into custody and enquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson said.