Four people in custody after street fight in Lower Hutt

18:45, Nov 06 2021
Four people have been taken into custody after fighting on Strand Crescent on Saturday afternoon.
GOOGLE
Four people have been taken into custody after fighting on Strand Crescent on Saturday afternoon.

Four people have been taken into custody after a street fight in Naenae on Saturday afternoon.

Police were notified around 2:20pm about a group of people fighting on Strand Crescent.

Some of those involved left the area in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The vehicle was located by police in an armed vehicle stop conducted on Cambridge Crescent.

Four people have been taken into custody and enquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Stuff