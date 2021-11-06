Four people in custody after street fight in Lower Hutt
Four people have been taken into custody after a street fight in Naenae on Saturday afternoon.
Police were notified around 2:20pm about a group of people fighting on Strand Crescent.
Some of those involved left the area in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The vehicle was located by police in an armed vehicle stop conducted on Cambridge Crescent.
Four people have been taken into custody and enquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson said.