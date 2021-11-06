Wairarapa player takes home $1 million in Saturday night's First Division draw

One Lotto player won $1 million on Saturday night, but Powerball rolled over to Wednesday night, when the offering will be $5 million.

One Lotto player is now a millionaire after winning Lotto’s First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

The player won $1 million, and the winning ticket was sold at Pain & Kershaw in Martinborough.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over, and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket, and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.