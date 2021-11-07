More jobs cut in management shake-up at Christchurch council

The city council is restructuring its management structure for the second time this year. (File photo)

Twenty senior management jobs will go at Christchurch City Council in what will be the organisation’s second major shake-up this year.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said that after consulting with staff, the council had finalised proposed changes which would save ratepayers $700,000 to $800,000 a year.

The restructure will cut 20 third-tier management roles, of which six are either vacant or filled by contractors.

Thirteen new jobs will be created, and minor changes made to another 119 existing roles.

The changes will affect all four main areas of council business – strategic policy and performance; resources; infrastructure, planning and regulatory services; and citizens and community.

Affected staff will be able to apply for the new positions, Baxendale said.

She said the restructure had been triggered by upcoming reform in the local government sector, rapid changes in technology, social and environmental challenges, and the increased expectations of residents.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said affected staff will be able to apply for new positions.

“We are operating in an ever-changing and challenging environment,” she said.

“We need to enhance our internal structures, roles and responsibilities so that we can continue to deliver high quality services for our residents.”

The restructure follows major changes earlier this year to the council’s executive team and groups structure.

Those changes saw Baxendale restructure her leadership team by axing 13 positions and creating eight new roles.

STUFF In the first half of 2021, the number of building consent applications in Christchurch increased 32 per cent compared with same period in 2019. (Video first published July 2021).

The restructure halved the number of general managers working directly under Baxendale, saving ratepayers between $600,000 and $700,000 a year.

Three senior executives lost their jobs as a result.

In April central government launched an independent review looking at how to make councils fit for purpose in the future.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The restructure will cut 20 third-tier management roles, 13 new jobs will be created, and minor changes will be made to another 119 existing roles. (File photo)

An interim report in October, Ārewa ake te Kaupapa, identified challenges to local councils including climate change, environmental degradation, natural hazards, and technological advances.

Ārewa ake te Kaupapa said councils were hampered by funding and capacity constraints, poor cohesion and collaboration, low diversity, mistrust between local and central government, and high demands on iwi and Māori.

The report will be followed next year by public consultation on the review findings.

Major changes affecting local councils across the country include the Government’s recent decision to take over control of drinking, waste and storm waters operations and assets, the so-called Three Waters reforms.

A reworking of the Resource Management Act already under way has already seen central Government restrict councils’ powers to limit the height and density of new housing development in the main cities.