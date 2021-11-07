Historic World War I memorial found in Bluff

Poppies rest on the McKenzie brothers Memorial that has been rediscovered in Bluff. The brothers fought in World War I, and their father built a flagpole memorial on Bluff Hill.

An historic World War I war memorial dedicated to two brothers that has been hidden for more than 50 years has been rediscovered.

New Zealand Remembrance Army and a dedicated team of searchers started looking for the McKenzie Brothers Memorial, that is located above the Bluff township about 18 months ago.

On Saturday, a supporter paid for two Bluff seniors to be flown in a helicopter over Bluff Hill, and recalling on their memories of being children in the 1940s, they helped the search team pinpoint where the memorial should be.

Army co-ordinator Peter Roberston in a post of facebook said: “Within the hour, a search team had found something we weren't expecting to find. They found the flag pole the boys father made in about 1918. We never thought it would still be there as fire has burned over the hill at least twice in the last 100 years.”

Alexander McKenzie made a memorial for his sons Ian, 21, and George, 23, who died at the Battle of Somme in France in September 1916.

It is believed the memorial was last visible in the 1960s or 1970s.

Alexander worked at the quarry and the owners of it gave him a piece of polished granite rock, from Bluff Hill, for the memorial. The engraved inscription on the rock included the names of his sons.

A picket fence was put around the rock and a flagpole was erected.

The memorial could have been made between late 1916 and 1919, Robertson said.

On Sunday, Robertson said without the assistance of the Bluff seniors chances were the searchers would still be “walking around in 12 feet of gorse".

One senior used to walk over Bluff Hill regularly in her childhood, and another who trained horses rode horses as child near the hill.

“I think the words from one of the seniors in the helicopter was ‘it’s there’,” Roberston said as they flew over part of the hill.

The team was then split and Roberston, via radio, started to direct the ground team to the spot pinpointed by the seniors citizens who helped them.

Robertson said he then received a message on the radio “...you’d better come and have a look.”

Standing by the memorial that is more than 100 years old, and hadn’t been seen for the past 50 years, was quite emotional.

“The team was very quiet, and it was an emotional moment,” he said.

Himself, Ann Robbie and Bob Bowen had carried poppies in the hope that when the memorial was found they could place them on it.

Robbie, who also plays the bagpipes, played Pōkarekare Ana a lament that carried over the hill.

Robbie said there were tears when the memorial was found.

“We’d been searching for 18 months to find it. It was a lot of information to collate and gather from locals and then to go through it all, because some of it can be quite mixed,” she said.

He was surprised to find the pole in such good condition given fires had gone through the hill in the past, and because the memorial is deep within scrub and gorse.

Robertson has been searching for the memorial for 18 months and said people about four or five years ago had also tried to find the memorial.

In July the team gathered and searched the hill believing they were getting close to its position.

He believed it was the dedication of the team gathered, technology and the help of the senior citizens that made finding the memorial successful.

For now the searchers want to keep the exact location of the memorial under wraps to help protect and preserve it, until it is ready to be shared with the public again in the future.

There is funding available to preserve the memorial and in the future develop a walking track to it.