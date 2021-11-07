Police budget more than $600k for baseball-style caps

Police have confirmed more than $600,000 have been budgeted for the initial roll-out of baseball-style caps for frontline staff.

The caps were announced in April as an alternative to the traditional forage cap.

Stuff earlier requested details on the cost of each cap, but police refused to release that information citing “commercial sensitivity”.

However, following a complaint to the Ombudsman, police confirmed they had budgeted $620,000 for the initial roll-out.

“This includes the cost of the caps, stitching of police branding (which must be highly visible) and materials including the Sillitoe tartan which had to be sourced from the UK,” police’s acting capability director Inspector John Ross said.

Police continued to withhold the cost of each cap, citing the release would prejudice the commercial position of the manufacturer.

The caps were expected to last about a year for those who wore them often.

The current forage cap was not deemed appropriate for police as it was a “cumbersome piece of uniform”, had to be removed when getting in and out of the car, and was not able to be cleaned.

A business case released under the OIA said staff had requested an operational baseball cap for several years.

NZ POLICE Police's new baseball-style caps will be rolled out to staff from September

“This project is an opportunity to demonstrate that the organisation is listening and will be responsive to frontline needs.”

One risk in introducing the caps was that the public may see them as less professional, the business case noted.

The roll-out of one cap to each frontline officer was expected to start in September and take six months.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the caps were “extremely popular” with members.

“In terms of the cost the association believes it would not be appropriate to buy cheap caps that were not fit for purpose and had a short lifetime as this would be false economy.

“For staff to obtain the benefits a cap that fitted comfortably and addresses issues such as overheating is important.”

The cost of the caps did not seem excessive, Cahill said.

“They have proven very popular with staff and have the benefit of making police look more contemporary and this can have unintended benefits such as staff being seen as more approachable by younger children.”

Police Minister Poto Williams declined to comment as it was an “operational” matter.