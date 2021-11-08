Rundown mental health facility 'felt like a prison' for depressed teenager

Mental health services are operating from the Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch. (File photo)

When Otty was a teenager, she was so overcome with anxiety and depression that she couldn’t leave the house.

Her obsessive compulsive disorder was so overwhelming, it took her four or five hours to get ready for the day – and then another four or five hours to get ready for bed.

When she went to get treatment, she found herself staying at a “grotty old building” that “felt like a prison”. In 2015, she spent six months staying at the Child, Adolescent and Family (CAF) service at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“It was dark and dingy,’’ she said.

“It doesn’t make you feel very worthwhile. It felt more like a prison than somewhere you could go to feel relaxed and open up about things.”

Now Otty, who did not want her full name used, is speaking out about her experience to help an ambitious fundraising campaign to replace the building with a new mental health facility.

The Māia Health Foundation is hoping to raise $300,000 in the next six weeks as part of a long-term campaign to raise a total of $6 million for a modern mental health outpatient facility for children and young people in Canterbury.

SUPPLIED Photographs of the CAF unit at Princess Margaret Hospital from a November 2018 ombudsman inspection.

The Shine A Light appeal, which is launching on Monday, will see all donations matched up to the value of $150,000 by the Rainbow Children’s Trust and two other unnamed donors.

The Canterbury District Health Board approached the Māia Foundation about a fundraising campaign after the Government turned down a request to upgrade the facility in 2019.

Otty, who is now 24 and largely recovered from her mental health issues, said the care she received was excellent, despite the rundown facility.

“The staff and what they offered were amazing,’’ she said. “It is a great service and has 100 per cent helped me, but the building itself is not fit for purpose.”

STUFF Staff at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch have been raising concerns about the state of the outdated facilities. (Video first published on July 2.)

She said the building would discourage young people from seeking treatment for mental health problems.

“It is not the easiest thing to go through anyway, and there is so much stigma around it that puts people off enough. Then, when you see a grotty old building, you don’t want to go inside.

“It looks like this stereotypical, big mental health hospital that you would see in the movies.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Princess Margaret Hospital on Cashmere Road in Christchurch.

Detailed design work is underway for the new facility, which is planned for the outskirts of the Hillmorton campus. The new facility will bring together the mental health teams currently based at The Princess Margaret Hospital and Hillmorton sites.

Māia Health Foundation trustee Janine Morrell-Gunn said the need for a new facility was urgent.

“Our young people have faced a decade of extraordinary challenges and urgently need our help,’’ she said.

"We have incredible, passionate mental health staff who are hamstrung every day by the dark, broken buildings they must bring our most vulnerable and at-risk young people into for treatment.”