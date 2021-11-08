One person in critical condition after serious crash at Riverton

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash at Riverton.

Onbe person is in a critical condition after a crash at Riverton on Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 8.29am at Palmerston St.

A St John Ambulance spoeksperson said two ambulances are still currently on scene treating four patients – one is in a critical condition, two are in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said members of the Riverton brigade and a rescue tender from Otautau were at the crash.

A police spokesperson said there would be some diversions put in place so motorists were advised to avoid the area.