One person in critical condition after serious crash at Riverton
Onbe person is in a critical condition after a crash at Riverton on Monday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 8.29am at Palmerston St.
A St John Ambulance spoeksperson said two ambulances are still currently on scene treating four patients – one is in a critical condition, two are in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition.
A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said members of the Riverton brigade and a rescue tender from Otautau were at the crash.
READ MORE:
* Two separate fatalities on Southland roads in 24 hours
A police spokesperson said there would be some diversions put in place so motorists were advised to avoid the area.