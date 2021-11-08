Super Liquor chief executive Campbell McMahon dies unexpectedly

Super Liquor has stores across New Zealand.

The chief executive of Super Liquor Holdings has died unexpectedly at home.

Campbell McMahon had been chief executive of Super Liquor Holdings since 2015.

A spokeswoman for the group said McMahon's death at his Auckland home on Saturday was "unexpected and sudden" and followed recent "routine surgery".

"It's absolutely devastating for his family and friends and everyone at Super Liquor."

McMahon was a private man, dedicated to his family, the spokeswoman said.

"He was highly respected by the industry and everyone associated with Super Liquor – franchisees, suppliers and business partners alike."

Super Liquor has 158 franchised liquor stores throughout New Zealand.