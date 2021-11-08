Bill Mitchell, New Zealand's oldest WWII veteran, dies aged 108

Bill Mitchell, pictured in April, with a card from Queen Elizabeth II on his 108th birthday.

Bill Mitchell, New Zealand's oldest living World War II veteran, has died, aged 108.

His son-in-law, Nick Nicholson, confirmed Mitchell died on Monday morning.

Mitchell served in the air force's engineering service in the Pacific during the war. He joined the Returned Services Association (RSA) the day he was discharged.

Mitchell spoke to Stuff from his rest home in April for his 108th birthday, just before Anzac Day.

That day, he received letters from Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating him on the milestone. Opening the royal letter, he quipped: “I remember [the Queen] when she was only a wee girl.”

When Mitchell was born in 1913, the Queen’s grandfather, King George V, was still on the throne.

Supplied Mitchell pictured earlier this year, when he recieved his Covid-19 vaccination.

Mitchell had long said one of the secrets to his long life was garlic.

His family previously said the belief came from a friend who was in a prisoner of war camp and struck up a friendship with a guard, who then gave him garlic. When the friend was liberated, it was thought he was relatively healthy due to the garlic.

Mitchell, a Cantabrian, was a familiar face during Christchurch’s annual Anzac Day celebrations.

In 2018, he was driven into the dawn service on the back of a motorbike.

In September, Mitchell became the country's oldest living WWII veteran following the death of 109-year-old Ron Hermanns.

