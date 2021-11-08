Mayor Tim's Christmas Lunch returns after two-year hiatus

Linda Howard, left, Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and Teressa Laughton are preparing for the seventh edition of Mayor Tim's Christmas Lunch.

After a two-year hiatus, Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt will host his seventh community lunch at the Pacific Island Advisory Charitable Trust on Christmas Day.

Shadbolt said he was hoping the lunch will be a chance for people to forget the stress off of the past year and celebrate.

“I think people need cheering up,” Shadbolt said.

The mayor had previously stepped away from the event to spend more time with his own family, while organiser Linda Howard said she too needed a break.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill clubs together to make Christmas special

* Community spirit at Christmas Day lunches

* Loads of fun at Mayor Tim's Christmas Lunch



The event is aimed at people who do not have family to celebrate Christmas with – some may have no family nearby, others may have been stuck in Invercargill - caught out by Covid-19 restrictions, Shadbolt said.

Invites are already going out to guests identified by 12 community organisations in the city, but numbers will be capped at 100 this year; due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Guests will enjoy a sit-down lunch of meats and veggies, and are being encouraged to bring along a bag to take home food and presents in.

In honour of the venue, this year's lunch will have a Pacific Island-theme with a ukelele group providing entertainment.

“It will be a really relaxed couple of hours,” Howard said.

Organisers also have a fleet of taxis on stand-by to deliver food and presents, in case a lockdown thwarts their plans.

Outgoing SBS chief executive Shaun Drylie and his wife Susan have kickstarted donations with a $1000 contribution.

The gift to the community was an acknowledgement of the time the family have enjoyed in Invercargill ahead of their departure at the end of the year, Drylie said.