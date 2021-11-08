Rush-hour delays after accident on State Highway 2, Wellington

Traffic is backing up after crash State Highway 2/Hutt Road on Monday afternoon.

Rush-hour traffic has backed up following a crash on State Highway 2 between Ngauranga and Petone on Monday afternoon.

Police were notified of the accident about 4.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

A car collided with a barrier, she said.

Four people were in the car, and two people were initially trapped, she said, though there are no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said two fire trucks attended the scene and helped get two people out of the vehicle. They are now out and the fire appliances have left the scene.

Traffic has backed up on the highway.