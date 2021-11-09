'Freedom of choice' protestors march in Invercargill

Protest action in Invercargill has coincided with Freedom and Rights Coalition protests in Wellington

About 300 freedom of choice protestors marched through Invercargill streets to coincide with the protest action in Wellington on Tuesday.

They congregated at the War Memorial on Dee Street before marching several city blocks - with banners and the New Zealand anthem playing - to the closed office of Labour Invercargill List MP Liz Craig.

Many spoken to by Stuff said they were “pro freedom of choice” and opposed to the Government vaccine mandates in the education, health and other sectors.

An Invercargill school teacher, who has worked in the education sector for more than 20 years, broke down when talking to Stuff of the uncertainty the vaccine mandates had brought on his life.

“It’s good to see the support,” he said of the hundreds who marched in the city.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Up to 300 of freedom of choice protestors marched on Invercargill streets on Tuesday, to coincide with protest action in Wellington.

He respected people who chose to be vaccinated but said he remained undecided on whether to get a jab as he was uncertain of its long term effects and not confident in the data available.

“It’s my freedom to choose and it’s being stripped away.”

Alisha Pont said the mandating of vaccines on certain sectors of the community didn’t sit right with her.

“I don’t want to see these nurses and doctors and teachers forced out of the jobs they have been doing for years.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff About 300 freedom of choice protestors gathered at the Invercagill War Memorial before marching on Invercargill streets on Tuesday, to coincide with protest action nationwide.

Kat Kemp said she was at the protest because she believed people should have the freedom to put in their bodies what they wanted.

She had a medical exemption to not wear a mask and had been given “smart comments and evil looks” when out shopping in Invercargill, she said.

“It’s just really sad the division that’s happening in the country.”

Derek Broomhall said he was standing up for New Zealanders freedom of choice and he was concerned New Zealand was being turned into a “communist state” where people had little say.

Christina McTainsh carried a banner with a photo of her father who fought in World War 2, which said: “Our fathers went to war for our freedom, Lest we forget”.

She believed the Government was “bulldozing” the public and its freedoms of choice were being stripped away.

“It’s about time out Government started listening to us.”

Phil Kane was also at the protest “for the freedom and rights of all New Zealanders”, he said.

“Particularly freedom to choose medical procedures and not be coerced.

He was not vaccinated and did not plan to be, he said.

“Certainly not if I am going to be pushed.”

Invercargill List MP Liz Craig said: “In addition to those who marched in Invercargill today I’d like to acknowledge the 90 per cent of southerners who have chosen to get vaccinated, as a way of protecting themselves, their families and our community from Covid-19.”

Experience from Auckland and overseas showed those who were unvaccinated were more likely to get Covid-19 and pass it on to others, she said.

“So it’s important those working with our most vulnerable, including in our health system and in schools where many are too young to get vaccinated, are protected.”