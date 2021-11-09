Mother-of-two killed, children injured in Riverton car crash

Emergency services respond to the fatal crash on Palmerston St, in Riverton, on Monday morning.

A mother-of-two was killed in a car crash in Riverton on Monday, and her young children were seriously injured in the crash.

Raeann Cynthia Cook, 31, died after a two-car crash at 8.29am at Palmerston St on Monday morning.

Four others were seriously injured in a crash, two are believed to be Cook's young children.

Enquiries in relation to the crash are ongoing.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The scene of the fatal crash on Palmerston St, in Riverton, on Monday morning.

A Givealittle page for Cook has been created by the sister of Cook's partner.

The page says “our hearts were broken when we tragically lost Raeann Cook in a car accident”.

“Raeann is the dearly loved and treasured partner of my brother Tom and doting loving mother to London and Legacy.

“We’re devastated Rae is no longer with us, but our attention has quickly turned to London and Legacy and their safe and full recovery from their injuries sustained as a result of the accident.

“This page will mean that Tom can get to Dunedin and Christchurch to support his babies with their healing and recovery following this devastating time for us,” it says.

The Givealittle page had more than $9800 donated at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, police extended their sympathies to Cook’s partner, whānau and wider Riverton community.

The crash was the second fatal crash in the town in a fortnight, after Invercargill man Adamu Kaitai died in a crash at the intersection of Bay Road and Brook St on October 27.

Earlier that day, Gary Botherway, a driver for Hokonui Rural Transport, died in a crash after the truck and trailer that he was driving, loaded with fertiliser from South Port, in Bluff, tipped over after 3am.

Cook's death brings the Southland road toll this year, from January 1, to five.