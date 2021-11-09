Woman smuggled out of level 4 Auckland caught after husband tried to get her a job

An associate of the couple got Amanpreet Kaur through Auckland’s Southern Border in a truck, using his essential worker status. Auckland was under alert level 4 restrictions at the time.

A Rotorua man got an essential worker colleague to smuggle his wife out of Auckland while the country was under alert level 4 lockdown – but was discovered when he asked his boss to give her a job.

Details of the Covid border breach can be revealed now Simranpreet​ Singh and Amanpreet Kaur​ have entered guilty pleas to one charge each of failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.

The charge carries a penalty of six months’ imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

The two people charged are a married couple, the summary of facts revealed, with the husband Singh living in Rotorua while Kaur lived in Auckland.

“Their ongoing separation as a result of the restrictions imposed under alert level 4 resulted in the pair formulating a plan to have the defendant Kaur brought to Rotorua,” the summary said.

On the day of their planned breach, September 15, 2021, Auckland was in alert level 4 while the rest of the country was in alert level 2.

About 4.15pm, Kaur was picked up by an associate of Singh’s on Sparton Rd, Takanini.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Amanpreet Kaur lived in Auckland – which was in level 4 when she was smuggled out – and husband Simranpreet​ Singh lived in Rotorua. The pair said their separation was causing “ financial and emotional stress”.

“The associate was the passenger on a truck being driven by a co-worker, and he had earlier agreed with the defendant Singh to take the defendant Kaur out of Auckland,” the summary said.

“The vehicle was authorised to conduct essential travel in the form of delivering goods, and as such it passed through the Southern Auckland border that afternoon.”

By 8pm, Kaur was dropped off at the BP Tauriko service station in Tauranga, where Singh was waiting to take her back to Rotorua.

Their scheme unravelled, however, when Singh “began making enquiries with his employer about obtaining employment for the defendant Kaur”.

“During this he disclosed that his wife was in Rotorua, leading to the police executing a search warrant at the defendant’s home address. . . both defendants were home at the time, with the defendant Kaur having remained in Rotorua since she arrived the previous week.”

The summary noted both were tested for Covid-19, and found to be negative.

“Both defendants made full admissions to the offending and gave the same explanation; being that their separation was causing them financial and emotional stress.”

Both Singh and Kaur will be sentenced at Rotorua District Court on January 13, 2022.