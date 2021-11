An elderly man was found dead on a Kāpiti Coast beach following a medical event.

A police spokesperson said they had found a man who had died at the end of Te Horo Beach Rd.

The circumstances of the death are not suspicious, as the man suffered a medical event, the spokesperson said.

Police were notified at 6.35pm.