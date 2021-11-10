Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound after 'horseplay with friend'
A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being shot during what he claimed was “horseplay with a friend”.
The man presented to Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department at about 2.30am with a gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.
The man was brought into hospital by a female acquaintance, but it was unclear if she was the friend the “horseplay” took place with, the spokesperson said.
No charges have been laid.
Police said the man remained in a stable condition in hospital.