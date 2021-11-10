Person in serious condition after crash on outskirts of Christchurch

A person was seriously hurt after a car vs car crash on the corner of Dawsons Rd and Jones Rd in Templeton on Wednesday morning.

A person is in a serious condition and was trapped in a car following a crash on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the corner of Dawsons Rd and Jones Rd in Templeton about 7.43am on Wednesday.

Two fire crews used extrication gear to free a trapped person from one of the vehicles, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Brent Dunn said.

READ MORE:

* Serious injuries following two-car crash near Christchurch

* Residents escape unscathed from fire at Ashburton home

* Two seriously injured in crash down bank near Dunedin



Two ambulances responded to the crash.

One person in a serious condition and a second person with minor injuries were taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokeswoman Amy Milne said.

More to come.