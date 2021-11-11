MP ‘disturbed’ after man says he tried to run her down while she was cycling in Wellington

Local residents protested over the Island Bay cycleway project in 2017. (First published in 2017)

A Green Party MP says she feels vulnerable and disturbed after a man posted on social media that he tried to run her down with his car while she was out cycling in Wellington.

Julie Anne Genter​ was described by Matthew Birch​, owner of Birch and Associates Ltd, as the “loony Genter” on a social media post about cycleways outside Island Bay business Empire Cinema.

“I saw the loony Genter on the cycleway a few months ago. I was in my car. I had a good go but I missed her. Almost 100 points,” Birch wrote.

The comment was made on a post by Island Bay business, Empire Cinema and Eatery, about the highly debated cycleway in the suburb. The post has since been deleted.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Green MP Julie Anne Genter with her son Joaquin.

Genter, who is 38 weeks pregnant and often cycles with her three-year-old son, said the comment was similar to others she’s received online.

“I've gotten a direct message on Instagram where someone said ‘I hope you get hit by Ford Ranger while you're on your bike’,” she said.

Birch has since said the comment was meant to be a joke to friends and has become a “storm in a tea cup”.

He said he didn't realise the comment was posted on a public forum.

“I am deleting my Facebook account because, clearly, I don’t understand how it works. I had no intention of threatening her. I don’t even know her.

“I've never been anywhere near her, and I've never been anywhere near her in a car, and the 100 points, I shouldn't actually have said that and the fact of the matter is also, but unfortunately, I've made a mistake on Facebook.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Julie Anne and her son cycling with Charlotte Ashe, 3 and her dad Robert Ashe riding at York Bay. (File photo).

“I didn't mean her any harm,” he said.

Birch, who lived in Wellington for half his life, said he has since moved away, after not being able to get around properly. Due to having a lung condition, he can’t walk places and cycleways made it difficult for him to find a park, he said.

Threatening violence against cyclists is “unfathomable”, Genter said.

“When you ride a bike and feel threatened and unsafe every day, it's hard to imagine that anyone could think it is funny to joke about hitting people on bikes with their cars,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The comment was made on a post by Island Bay business Empire Cinema and Eatery about the highly debated cycleway in the suburb. (File photo).

“I think what really distresses me is the casual jokes.

“It feels very violent to be out there, and I do feel vulnerable.

“Even if people don't think they're being serious, the reality is that it only takes one person being a bit unstable to act on an impulse. It just takes one person to recognise me and decide to do something with their car, and it could hurt me and my family and that is really terrifying,” she said.

The comment has been referred to Parliamentary Security, who referred it to police as standard practice.

Genter said police have recorded it on file, but she chose not to pursue it any further.

Being a female politician and a cycling advocate means has resulted in her receiving online abuse, and her colleagues who are women of colour, receive even more threats, Genter said.

In 2019, Green MP Golriz Ghahraman was accompanied by a security escort at all times following a series of death threats and in 2018 Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson received rape and death threats.