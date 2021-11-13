Covid-19: Wellingtonians should take practical steps to prepare for Delta, health leaders say

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says a positive wastewater result has been returned in Taupō.

Wellingtonians should start preparing practically and mentally for the onset of Covid-19 in the capital, health leaders say.

It comes as health, education and local government sectors across the region gear up for community transmission, following Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins’ recent warning that “Covid is coming”.

This week, Hipkins said the Delta strain of Covid-19 would not remain contained in Auckland. “We are reaching the point where Covid-19 will spread, and it will find unvaccinated people,” he said.

And the virus is already spreading south, as six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Stratford, Taranaki on Thursday night. Two of the cases’ contacts, who are symptomic, are from the Wairarapa area.

READ MORE:

* Rangatahi put trusted faces in trusted places in bid to raise Porirua's vaccination rate

* Wellington's new children's hospital could be used as a Covid-19 ward

* Covid-19: Wellington to move to alert level 3 - but we're not out of the woods yet



Ross Giblin/Stuff Bryan Betty said people could start preparing for Covid-19 in the community by ensuring they were well-stocked with food, toiletaries and medications, should they testd positive and need to self-isolate at home.

Vaccination was still the most important protection against the virus, Dr Bryan Betty, Porirua GP and medical director of the Royal College of General Practitioners said.

But people could prepare for a period of self-isolation for 14 days in their homes, if they tested positive.

Without panic buying, people could ensure they had enough food in the pantry, toiletries, and personal medications in stock, as well as knowing the people in your network who could drop those things off if needed.

The NZ Long Covid Support, a group of 300 members, has released a list of household items to keep on hand, including tissues, paracetamol, heat and cool packs, electrolytes and extra blankets.

Betty said it was important people took some of their own responsibility when looking ahead.

“It’s like disaster preparation, pandemic preparation is much the same, it’s just thinking through those basic things a bit.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Large queues at the Taranaki Base Hospital Covid testing centre on Friday after six positive Covid-19 cases were announced in the Taranaki region on Thursday evening.

Betty said experience of the pandemic in Auckland and overseas showed that quarantine facilities had filled up, resources became stretched, and people had to isolate at home.

The Capital and Coast District Health Board is currently working with Wellington primary health organisations to establish how medical care will be delivered in home isolation, he said.

It’s not yet clear whether that will be delivered through one, centralised system of doctors and nurses, as in Auckland, or whether local GPs will be involved in the care.

Betty said the advantage for the Wellington region was that vaccination rates were already high. But he had “real concerns” about the uptake in Porirua – particularly East Porirua.

“There’s now a sense of urgency around the situation there with Covid coming closer.”

According to data released on Wednesday, vaccination rates in central Wellington suburbs were high, sitting at 94.2 per cent in Karori, but in Waitangirua only 59.8 per cent were fully vaccinated. In Cannons Creek, 63.9 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Bryan Betty said he had “real concerns” about vaccination rates in Porirua, particularly East Porirua, where double vaccination rates are low compared to elsewhere in the region. Pictured: Maraeroa Marae pop up clinic in Waitangirua, Porirua.

From Monday, mandates for health and education workers will come into force. Up to 400 healthcare workers in greater Wellington are yet to disclose their vaccine status, according to the Public Service Association.

In schools, PPTA president Melanie Webber​ expected a number of teachers to take up the vaccine over the weekend, before the deadline.

The association would not know the numbers of greater Wellington education workers who had refused the jab until early next week.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington mayor Andy Foster said it was “very, very” clear Delta would arrive in Wellington.

By now, many schools across the region were used to switching between online and in-person learning, Webber said, but the oncoming traffic light system might see a change from schools closing for long periods when cases surface.

“It will look different from school to school...it will depend on where the cases are coming and where the students have been.”

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said it was “very, very clear” Delta would arrive in the Wellington community.

He said the council’s pandemic plan depended on whether the city was in the traffic light system when the cases arrived.

KEVIN STENT Protesters against vaccines and mandates made their way through Wellington on Tuesday.

If Covid-19 cases were in the community, but Wellington hadn’t reached the 90 per cent double vaccination threshold, judgments on opening and closing facilities would be made by health authorities.

“I’ve been saying for weeks that it’s a matter of when not if, that we are only a truck driver or plane passenger away from Covid-19 being in Wellington.”

But at the end of a week of stark health warnings and widespread protest against public health measures, Victoria University clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland​ said it could be a case of mixed emotions for many.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland said people will inevitably be anxious about the virus coming to the city, but it was important to accept that and acknowledge that will be difficult.

“You might be angry about the measures the Government has taken, alternatively you could be angry about the protests.”

There will inevitably be anxiety about the virus, Sutherland said, but accepting that Delta is coming, that it will be difficult, whilst not panicking, was crucial.

“It’s about accepting what you can’t change and acknowledging your emotions, and then focusing on is there anything that is within my control, is there anything in my behaviour, that I can do to protect myself and others?”