New Plymouth school that lost three staff in one crash going through 'worst of the worst', says former principal

Four people from New Plymouth died in the crash near Levin on Tuesday

A former principal of the school that lost three staff members in a horror crash on Tuesday knows from experience the intermediate will be going through the “worst of the worst”.

On Tuesday afternoon four people from New Plymouth were killed when the van they were in collided with a truck on State Highway 1 south of Levin.

Three of the dead – a teacher, teacher aide and caretaker - worked at New Plymouth’s Devon Intermediate School

Police have yet to release the names of those killed, but it has been confirmed the group were returning to Taranaki after attending the protest at Parliament earlier in the day.

READ MORE:

* Little orange digger goes to school to help stuck truck

* Sound the alarm: New Plymouth schools targeted in spate of burglaries

* Elim students and teacher remembered 10 years on



Murray Burton headed up the New Plymouth school from 1999 to 2002 before moving to Auckland and becoming principal of Elim Christian College.

Supplied Former Devon Intermediate School principal Murray Burton said the news of the deaths really hit him.

In 2008 six students and a teacher from Burton’s school died in a died in a flash flooding event in the Mangatepopo River in the Tongariro National Park, so he is familiar with guiding a school through tragedy.

Burton said the news of the deaths really hit him, even though he didn’t know the staff personally.

The focus must always be on the grieving families, he said.

But Devon Intermediate will also need strong pastoral care available and happening 24 hours a day for some weeks for all the staff.

‘’The assumption is the kids will get on with it and over it, but can I say this, I hope the advice is to remove this sort of language. You never get over it, you move through it,’’ he said.

‘’They’re in Level 2 with uncertainty around Covid. Then they go into this intense layer of grief going into Christmas. Wow. These are really challenging days for Devon.’’

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The four victims were returning to New Plymouth from Wellington.

It’s important for the principal Jenny Gellen to have a good team around her, he said.

When Burton was dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy at his school, two of Elim’s board members would take his phone and take him out for lunch, giving him time out, he said.

‘’You need the board to step up.’’

Gellen will be juggling deep ongoing grief, while receiving a ‘’whole variety of unplanned and unsolicited opinions,’’ he said.

‘’I learnt pretty quickly that I shouldn’t assume or presume anything. You have to walk in a space that most things are right, all suggestions coming to you, and ideas, are probably right, but you have to work out what is more right and go for that option.’’

A tragedy is not something that can be prepared for, he said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The scene of the crash where four people from New Plymouth lost their lives on Tuesday.

‘’In my reflections you end up looking deeply within yourself and relying on your intuition and life experiences.

Some the kids may find their own brokenness will come to the surface, he said, and that could produce all sorts of different behaviour.

And staff might fall apart and say ‘I can’t come in.’

His advice was to allow Māori to guide through the grief process.

‘’It’s beautiful, it’s healthy and that should be a reflection of Devon and the community it serves.’’

Burton said he didn’t know Gellen or the board members, but he had immense confidence they and the community would dig deep and have what it takes to get through this.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A vigil was held for the victims in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

A vigil for the four victims was held at New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Beach on Wednesday night. About 150 people attended the event.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Gellen said staff and students were shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths.

“All were extremely valued and important members of staff who will be sadly missed.”