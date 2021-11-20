Life story: Margery Rudkin always an independent woman ahead of her time

Margery Rudkin will be remembered as a strong independent woman who was ahead of her time.

OBITUARY: In an era when women usually stayed at home, Margery Rudkin’s extraordinary life included secretly donating the first house used as a refuge for families escaping domestic abuse in Christchurch.

Born in 1914 to industrial rubber magnates George and Elizabeth Skellerup in New Brighton, the 107-year-old witnessed the city’s tumultuous history, including the Great Depression and the Canterbury earthquakes, before she died on October 23, 2021.

But it’s her devotion to her family that she would likely want to be best remembered for, rather than her standing among her peers.

Undoubtedly Rudkin attained much of her work ethic from her hardworking father who founded the Para Rubber brand when he opened the first shop in Christchurch in 1910 with the slogan ‘We have it in stock, will get it, or it isn’t made of rubber’.

As a child, Rudkin travelled with her father throughout the South Island during the school holidays as he expanded the business. The Rudkin family believed the car was the first in Christchurch.

Margery Rudkin described the car as a “lovely roomy thing” that could comfortably fit 17 people, but it was not the most reliable.

Up to six punctures had to be repaired in just one journey because of the rough gravel roads.

Rudkin attended East Christchurch School, and feared the headmaster because she was less than perfect at spelling.

In those days, when corporal punishment was an acceptable behavioural tool, the daily 20-word spelling test proved somewhat of a nemesis and caused her to be strapped on many occasions for misspelling.

Supplied The Skellerups on a family outing in a car thought to have been the first in Christchurch.

In 1928, the family moved into their landmark three-storey stone homestead, Danmark, on the banks of the Avon River. A stone brought back from Antarctica by Shackleton’s party was placed on an entrance wall.

As a nod to the Skellerups’ Danish roots, a large Viking ship was inlaid in the hall’s parquet floor. It has since been remade into a dining table after the house was damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes.

Family life was busy, with an endless stream of dinner visitors to the home. It was where Rudkin’s philanthropy as an adult may have been founded, as she watched her mother feed many who were starving during the Great Depression.

Rudkin started Christchurch Girls’ High School in 1928 and did well academically.

She began to show her independent streak when she got her driver licence at age 15 – something girls didn’t usually do. Sometimes, when she drove her sister to school, she would earn the wrath of the headmistress who was adamant girls and teachers should not drive.

Supplied Rudkin served in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps during World War II and set up rationing among Para Rubber employees.

Rudkin was always a lover of the outdoors, and her adventurous nature led her to climb Franz Joseph Glacier when she was just 12. It was the first of many exciting trips both in New Zealand and overseas.

She eventually decided to be one of the few women of her era to go to university and became the first member of her family to do so.

She studied pure and applied mathematics and French at the University of Canterbury, but left before the end of her first year because she did not like the topics she was studying.

She then attended Digby’s Commercial College, where she learnt shorthand and typing before taking her first job at an advertising agency.

In 1933, Rudkin went to Europe with her father and sister on a ship also carrying the Australian Rugby Team. Travel was rare in those days and Rudkin delighted in driving her sister across the United Kingdom while her father worked.

The sisters also travelled to Denmark to see relatives and Rudkin experienced her first aeroplane flight when she flew from Paris to London on the Silver Cloud.

Supplied Noel and Margery Rudkin loved the outdoors.

On the way home, they stayed in luxurious tourist-class cabins on the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship and travelled by train through America.

Travel taught Rudkin that although she was privileged, she was still bottom of the heap in England due to the fact she was “from the colonies”. It grounded her and enabled her to relate and empathise with people from all walks of life.

On returning to New Zealand, she worked as a solicitor's secretary before taking on advertising for her father’s business, Para Rubber.

She met and married Noel Rudkin in 1940. Their wedding was described as “one of the prettiest” that year by the New Zealand Woman’s​ Weekly.

The couple built a house next door to Margery Rudkin’s parents, and had their first baby, Peter, in 1943.

Supplied Rudkin’s life was always about her family. From left: Diana, Noel, Margery, Pamela, Keith, Kate and Peter.

In another rare move, Rudkin continued to work following the birth of her son and later daughters Pam and Diana.

But it was the birth of twins Keith and Kate that she vividly recalled.

For three days, Rudkin was starved except for wine biscuits and tea, and tight bandages were wrapped around her stomach in an attempt to move the troublesome twins, who were in the breech position.

Ten days and a good deal of frustration later, two healthy babies arrived.

Rudkin’s compassionate nature came to the fore during World War II when she joined the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps and set up a rationing system within Para Rubber.

At 23, she wrote a book on the history of rubber that is still used today. Every school and MP received a copy.

Supplied The Rudkins in front of their newly built home.

Noel Rudkin eventually became the managing director and chairman of Lane Walker Rudkin, and hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 1954, during her first visit to New Zealand.

Margery Rudkin and the Queen chatted for nearly an hour about parenting, and Rudkin described her as being very down to earth.

But perhaps Rudkin’s greatest contribution to Christchurch was the house she bought and donated as a refuge for victims of domestic abuse. The secret gift was inspired by a friend and her children who were regular overnight visitors at Rudkin’s home because of a violent husband.

It’s believed the house was the first to be used as a refuge in Christchurch, and was the precursor to Women’s Refuge.

Rudkin loved the city she called home and always believed in looking forward, telling her granddaughter Lucy Hine that “every day was a new day”.

An optimistic, compassionate and intelligent woman, Rudkin made her mark in her unique way and will be remembered as a strong independent woman who was often ahead of her time.